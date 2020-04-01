First suspected coronavirus death in Uttar Pradesh is a 25-year-old youth

Director General (DG), Medical & Health Rukum Kesh, however, said that the youth was comorbid as he was already suffering from cold, cough and breathing problems. Director General (DG), Medical & Health Rukum Kesh, however, said that the youth was comorbid as he was already suffering from cold, cough and breathing problems.

In the first suspected coronavirus death in Uttar Pradesh, samples of a 25-year-old youth from Basti who died during treatment earlier at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur revealed he was carrying the disease.

According to officials at the King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, his sample was found positive at the BRD, and it was sent for confirmation at the KGMU. The second test also turned out to be positive. As per sources in the health department, the youth had died on Monday.

Director General (DG), Medical & Health Rukum Kesh, however, said that the youth was comorbid as he was already suffering from cold, cough and breathing problems. “We are confirming all this. However we cannot ignore that fact that he has been confirmed corona positive. For now we can call it a suspected Corona death,” said Kesh.

“The man was admitted in Basti, reportedly due to problem in breathing. From there he was referred to BRD Medical College. On Monday, he died during treatment. His family members are already in quarantine since Corona was suspected in him. Some of the BRD staff who came in his contact are also being kept in quarantine,” he added.

Meanwhile, a preliminary statement by the state information department said that a detailed investigation is being conducted to ascertain whether the death was due to coronavirus. It added that doctors have informed that he also had some kidney related problems.

