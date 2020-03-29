First COVID-19 death in Kerala: Days after return from Dubai, man dies

Kerala Heath Minister K K Shailaja said the deceased had serious health issues. Kerala Heath Minister K K Shailaja said the deceased had serious health issues.

Kerala on Saturday reported its first COVID-19 death after a 69-year-old person, who arrived from Dubai two weeks back, died at Government Medical College in Kochi.

Saturday saw six fresh coronavirus cases being reported from various districts, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 182.

Kochi Medical College nodal officer Dr Fathahudeen said the victim, a native of Mattancheri near Kochi, had been admitted to the hospital with symptoms of acute pneumonia on March 22. He had been under treatment for cardiovascular disease, diabetes and hypertension, and had earlier undergone coronary artery bypass surgery, Dr Fathahudeen said.

An official at the COVID-19 control room said the person had arrived in Kochi from Dubai on March 16 and was under home quarantine. After he developed symptoms of coronavirus, he was moved to the medical college on March 12 and was put under life support system.

His wife and the driver who picked up the couple from airport had earlier tested positive. Their condition is stated to be stable.

As many as 148 passengers who travelled along with the deceased person have been put under observation, officials said.

Kerala Heath Minister K K Shailaja said the deceased had serious health issues.

There are four other patients facing similar health issues, it was informed. At present, 165 people are under treatment in the state.

First death in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 74-year-old individual who died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday morning tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first coronavirus-related death in the state. The individual was admitted to a hospital at Hyderabad’s Nampally last week with multiple complications. Positive cases across the state rose to 65 with six new cases reported on Saturday, four from the same family in Qutubllarpur area.

