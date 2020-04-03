Fight against COVID-19: MoD mobilises NCC cadets and ex-servicemen groups

The NCC cadets at school and college-level are respectively categorised as Junior and Senior Division Cadets. (Express File Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) The NCC cadets at school and college-level are respectively categorised as Junior and Senior Division Cadets. (Express File Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday it was mobilising cadets of the National Cadet Corps as well as ex-servicemen bodies across the country to assist in various relief efforts during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Various entities under the purview of the MoD — including all three armed forces, the Coast Guard, various establishments of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and various Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) — are currently extending relief efforts. On Wednesday,Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a video-conference of top officials from all these MoD establishments and reviewed the ministry’s efforts against COVID-19.

The MoD on Thursday said it was also mobilising senior division cadets of the NCC and various state and district-level bodies of former servicemen to assist in the ongoing efforts, including those of state governments and district administrations.

MoD officials said that under initiatives such as as Exercise NCC Yogdan, a set of guidelines have been issued for temporary employment of NCC cadets to augment relief efforts and functioning of various agencies involved in the fight against the pandemic.

“The tasks envisaged for NCC cadets include manning of helpline or call centres, distribution of relief material, medicines, food or essential commodities, community assistance, data management and queue and traffic management,” said an official communication from the MoD.

According to the guidelines, the cadets will not be deployed in handling law and order situations, active military duties or at hot spots. Only senior division volunteer cadets above 18 years of age should be mobilised in small cohesive groups of eight to 20 under the supervision of Permanent Instructor Staff or their Associate NCC Officer.

The NCC cadets at school and college-level are respectively categorised as Junior and Senior Division Cadets. The NCC cadets of Army, Navy and Air Force come under regional Battalions, Units and Squadrons, respectively.

MoD officials said for the deployment of volunteer cadets, the state governments or district administration has to send the requisition through state NCC Directorates. Details will be coordinated at Directorate, Group Headquarters or Unit level, with state government or local civil authority. Before the cadets are deployed for duty, ground conditions and laid-down requirements are to be ensured.

The MoD also said that various various state-level and district bodies of ex-servicemen, called the Rajya Sainik Boards or Zila Sainik Boards, have already started identifying and mobilising the maximum number of ex-serviceman volunteers to assist the state and district administrations in performing public outreach activities such as contact tracing, community surveillance, management of quarantine facilities and other tasks assigned to them by local bodies. These ex-servicemen bodies are also assisting in data collection, awareness campaigns and activities connected to setting up quarantine facilities.

