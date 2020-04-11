Festivals coming up, MHA tells states to ensure ban on religious gatherings

The ministry has reminded states of its consolidated guidelines on the lockdown, sent on March 27. The ministry has reminded states of its consolidated guidelines on the lockdown, sent on March 27.

With over half a dozen festivals scheduled in April and the lockdown expected to be extended beyond the 21-day period – which ends on April 14 – the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all states to ensure no religious congregations take place anywhere.

Easter, Baisakhi, Bihu and Ramzan are coming up in April, along with smaller festivals such as Bengali new year and Akshaya Tritiya.

“It has been communicated to inform District authorities and field agencies on the specific prohibitions, as mentioned in the Consolidated Guidelines on Lockdown Measures, and that they should take all required precautionary/preventive measures for maintenance of law and order, peace and public tranquillity. Appropriate vigil on social media should also be maintained against circulation of any objectionable content,” a home ministry statement said regarding the communication sent to states.

In another addition to its guidelines on lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday exempted fishing and aquaculture activities from the COVID-19 prohibitions. “Operations of the fishing (marine) aquaculture industry, including feeding & maintenance, harvesting, processing. packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing; hatcheries, feed plants, commercial aquaria, movement of fish! shrimp and fish products, fish seed/ feed and workers for all these,” would be exempted, an addendum issued by the ministry said.

