Ex professor accused of murder sought freedom to fight coronavirus

A former Northwestern University professor charged in the murder of his boyfriend was rebuffed by a judge after asking to be released from a Chicago jail so his research skills can be used to battle COVID19.

Wyndham Lathem asked last week to be freed on 1 million bail from Cook County Jail which has one of the nations most aggressive outbreaks of coronavirus. In addition to his research skills, Lathem also cited health issues that put him at greater risk if he contracts COVID19.

The Chicago Sun Times citing court records Monday reported that in an emergency hearing conducted via teleconference Judge Charles Burns on Friday denied granting Lathem bail.

The microbiologist gained renown for his research on the bubonic plague.

With his background and experience, Dr Lathem is well suited to advise and participate in studies that are aimed at understanding SARSCoV2, the coronavirus, responsible for the COVID19 pandemic, wrote Dr William Goldman, chair of Microbiology and Immunology at University of North Carolina, in an email appended to Lathems motion. It would make sense to take advantage of as many experts as possible during this worldwide crisis that is rapidly expanding in scope.

Lathem is accused in the 2017 stabbing death of Trenton Cornell Duranleau Lathams accomplice Oxford University employee, Andrew Warren pleaded guilty last year in a deal that calls for him to testify against Lathem who has pleaded not guilty to the charges

Lathem, 45, has been held in Cook County Jail without bail since his arrest and lost his position as a professor at Northwestern Universitys Feinberg School of Medicine.

Attorney Adam Sheppard said Monday that Lathem was disappointed by the ruling adding his client reported mild symptoms of COVID19 on Friday

The Cook County Sheriffs office reports that as late Sunday there were 309 detainees that have tested positive for COVID19 Two detainees have died of complications related to the coronavirus The cause of death of a third detainee diagnosed with COVID19 has tentatively been attributed to cardiac arrest

We are deeply concerned about his health Sheppard said He had been hopeful that he might get out on bond but he was not overly optimistic.

Sheppard said nursing staff at the jail has informally asked Lathem for advice on containing the outbreak.

