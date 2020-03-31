Evacuation of foreign nationals starts with first flight from Kolkata

At Netaji Subash Chandra International Airport at Dum Dum in Kolkata. (Express photo : Partha Paul) At Netaji Subash Chandra International Airport at Dum Dum in Kolkata. (Express photo : Partha Paul)

The first flight evacuating foreign nationals, mostly citizens of European countries, took off from Kolkata airport this morning. With 115 passengers on board, the Air India flight marks the start of a four-day process throughout the country.

It was around 9.30 am when the Air India Flight took off from Kolkata airport. The fight is scheduled to leave for Frankfurt after a brief stopover at Delhi airport.

“I am thankful to the German consulate, both central and state government and the police. They have been very helpful,” said Martin Kampchen, a renowned Rabindranath Tagore scholar who used to reside in Shantiniketan, Birbhum. The German is one of the passengers on the flight.

According to Air India sources, such flights will pick up foreign nationals from Bangaluru, Goa, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Mumbai from March 31 to April 3.

