Eight Malaysians who attended Tablighi Jamaat detained at Delhi airport

Over 33 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the country are linked to the gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin.(Express photo by Anil Sharma) Over 33 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the country are linked to the gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin.(Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Eight Malaysian nationals, all attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, were detained Sunday at Delhi Airport while trying to leave India on a special flight. The Malaysians were intercepted by immigration officials after being alerted by the Delhi police.

Over 33 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the country are linked to the gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin.

Immigration has detained 8 Malaysians at IGI Airport while trying to leave India in a special flight. They had all attended #TablighiJamaat congregation at Nizamuddin but were untraceable. @DelhiPolice crime branch had alerted immigration. @IndianExpress — Deeptiman Tiwary (@DeeptimanTY) April 5, 2020

From the first week of March, hundreds of Tablighi Jamaat activists had gathered at its Nizamuddin headquarters for a religious event that continued for days even as a government advisory barred all congregations in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, more than 2,000 of the Tablighi Jamaat participants were foreigners. After the gathering, over 800 of them toured various parts of the country. So far, 1,023 of the 3,072 positive cases in India have been traced to that one congregation.

On Thursday, the MHA blacklisted 1,320 foreigners associated with the Tablighi Jamaat for violating visa rules even as it cancelled tourist visas of all such visitors to India.

Of the 2,000 foreigners from 70 countries who were in different parts of India on tourist visa, most are from Bangladesh (493), Indonesia (472), Malaysia (150) and Thailand (142).

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd