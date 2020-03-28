Donald Trump speaks with Boris Johnson, wishes him speedy recovery

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson also discussed global efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and boost the global economy. Donald Trump and Boris Johnson also discussed global efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and boost the global economy.

US President Donald Trump on Friday spoke with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the British leader tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus and wished him speedy recovery.

Johnson in a video message on Friday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing “mild symptoms”, becoming the first world leader to announce the infection.

In the message posted on Twitter, the 55-year-old Johnson said he will continue to lead the UK government’s response to the deadly virus, which has claimed 578 lives in the country.

“Today, @realDonaldTrump spoke with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson of the United Kingdom. The President thanked the Prime Minister for his close friendship and wished him a speedy recovery,” Judd Deere, Special Assistant to Trump and White House Deputy Press Secretary, tweeted.

The two leaders also discussed global efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and boost the global economy.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson agreed to collaborate closely, along with the G7, the G20, and other international partners, to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and boost the global economy,” Deere said.

“The two leaders also expressed optimism that the United States and the United Kingdom would emerge stronger than ever,” he said.

