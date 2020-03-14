Donald Trump says he will be tested for coronavirus ‘fairly soon’

President Donald Trump addresses reporters about the coronavirus, during a meeting with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, at the White House in Washington. (The New York Times) President Donald Trump addresses reporters about the coronavirus, during a meeting with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, at the White House in Washington. (The New York Times)

Written by Annie Karni

There was one big question looming on Friday over the Rose Garden, where President Donald Trump held an afternoon news conference and announced new emergency measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

As Trump introduced a line of chief executives and public health officials, praising their efforts and those of his administration, the mystery was the president’s own health. Would Trump, 73, be tested after interacting with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus just days after meeting with him in Florida?

On an issue that seemed cut and dry, yes or no, Trump hedged.

First he insisted that he did not have any symptoms, and noted that getting tested might set a bad example. “We don’t want people without symptoms to go and do the test,” he said.

Then a reporter questioned whether Trump was disregarding the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the public health official standing directly to his right, who has recommended tests and self-quarantining for anyone who stood next to someone who had tested positive.

“I think they shouldn’t be jumping to get the test unless it’s necessary, but I think they have to listen to their doctors,” the president said.

But when pressed again on the issue, Trump equivocated. In fact, he said, he did plan to get tested “fairly soon,” but not because of his exposure to an infected individual.

“Not for that reason,” he said, without providing another reason for the test that until now he appears to have resisted. “I think I will do it anyway. Fairly soon. We’re working out a schedule.”

Pressure on Trump to get tested has been growing since he came into contact with Fabio Wajngarten, a top communications aide to President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who tested positive days after a visit last weekend to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. At Mar-a-Lago, Wajngarten participated in meetings with the president and posed for a photograph with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina both announced on Thursday plans to self-quarantine because of potential contact with Wajngarten, and Bolsonaro was also tested for the virus. He announced Friday that he test had tested negative.

But Trump said he was dubious of Wajngarten’s condition, and on Friday played down his interactions with him. “There was somebody that they say has it,” he said. “I have no idea who he is. I take pictures and it lasts for literally seconds.”

In one photograph, which Wajngarten posted on social media, the Brazilian official is standing shoulder to shoulder with Trump, who is clutching a brown “Make Brazil Great Again” baseball cap.

A video from the event also showed Wajngarten standing directly behind Trump and Bolsonaro as they addressed a crowd. Later in the evening, Wajngarten attended a birthday party for Kimberly Guilfoyle — an adviser to Trump’s reelection campaign and the girlfriend of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. — that Trump also attended.

Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, declined to provide any more information about when Trump would be tested, or whether any members of his family or his administration would also undergo testing. A spokeswoman for Pence did not respond to questions about whether he, too, would submit himself to a coronavirus test.

Trump’s news conference took place on a warm, springlike day, with cherry blossoms blooming, a balmy backdrop that belied the anxiety gripping the nation. Governors across the country had ordered schools to close, and people nationwide had been ordered to work from home indefinitely.

At the news conference, Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said nursing homes should temporarily restrict all visitors and nonessential personnel from their facilities.

But Trump and the clutch of aides that stood around him seemed like they were beaming in from a less precarious time and place. For all of the recommendations about social distancing and the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to replace handshakes with elbow taps, the president insisted on shaking hands with the chief executives who joined him on the dais.

Behind Trump, the group huddled closely together, not 6 feet apart, as guidance suggests.

When the chief executive of a medical home visit company offered Trump the recommended elbow bump instead of his hand, the president chuckled. “I like that,” he said, as if it were the first time he was witnessing the gesture.

The news conference, which Trump announced earlier in the day on Twitter, was something of a do-over, after his Oval Office address on Wednesday evening, which was filled with inaccuracies and was generally seen as a failed opportunity to demonstrate leadership or offer guidance during a time of crisis.

On Thursday, advisers planned an announcement that new tests for the coronavirus would be available soon, hoping it would put to bed recriminations about the insufficient availability of test kits that has left health officials largely blind to the virus’s domestic spread. But Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, and Hope Hicks, a top adviser who recently returned to the White House, were still working with the president on the details of his announcement until curtain time.

And the tone quickly shifted when Trump took questions from reporters.

“I don’t take responsibility at all,” the president said when pressed about whether he was responsible for delays in testing. He also claimed to have no knowledge of why, in 2018, his administration dismantled a pandemic response team that was once part of the National Security Council.

“It’s a nasty question,” Trump shot back. “You say we did that. I don’t know anything about it.”

The president’s defensive responses echoed how he began his day, when he blamed President Barack Obama for a severe shortage in test kits — a charge that did little to rebut critics who say that his administration has moved too slowly to ensure a mass national testing ability.

“For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it,” Trump tweeted. “It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further.”

The president also pointed to the 2009 swine flu outbreak in the United States that left more than 12,000 people dead, saying that Obama had mismanaged it.

“Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now,” he continued. “The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!”

But Obama’s acting health secretary declared a public health emergency in April 2009, when only 20 known cases of the virus existed and before anyone in the United States had died of it. Obama declared a national emergency six months later, after hundreds of fatalities.

Former Obama officials said that Trump was making false charges which, even if true, would not account for his failure to act sooner.

“This is a typical Trump move to blame the previous administration,” said Ezekiel Emanuel, a former White House health policy adviser. “We are now more than three years into his administration. He’s had plenty of time to rectify any problems. So it’s hard to blame someone else.”

