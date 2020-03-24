Domestic passenger at Kochi airport arrested after he refused to undergo Covid-19 screening

Kochi airport. (Express file photo) Kochi airport. (Express file photo)

A 54-year-old native of Ernakulam district in Kerala was arrested Tuesday by the Nedumbassery Police after he allegedly refused to undergo the screening of the health department for Covid-19 at the Cochin International Airport.

A case was filed under sections 294(B), 506(1) against Lami Arackal for refusing to comply with the protocol set by the Kerala health department at the airport after he arrived by a SpiceJet flight from Chennai. An officer said the man argued with the health department staff and attempted to leave the premises without undergoing the screening. He reportedly claimed that he underwent no such screening at the Chennai airport either.

After his arrest was recorded, he was released on bail.

