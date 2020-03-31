Nine doctors at Nagpur GMCH quarantined after patient hides medical history, is found to be positive

Six resident doctors and three interns and a few nurses had come in contact with the patient. (Representational Image) Six resident doctors and three interns and a few nurses had come in contact with the patient. (Representational Image)

NINE doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur had to be quarantined on Monday after a patient, who had allegedly concealed his contact history with his cousin who has coronavirus, tested positive on Sunday.

The patient had come to GMCH on Friday after visiting a private hospital and an MRI centre and was admitted in the general ward. He was asked if he had come in contact with any patient or had any travel history. The man replied in the negative. But on Saturday, he developed COVID-19 symptoms. He was tested for coronavirus and found to be positive.

By this time nine doctors, six resident doctors and three interns and a few nurses had come in contact with him. “So, on Monday, all nine doctors were quarantined,” said a source.

The source had no knowledge about nurses being quarantined. GMCH Dean Sajal Mitra and Civil Surgeon D V Paturkar didn’t respond to calls and messages.

Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar said, “I have no idea. I will seek information on Wednesday and let you know.”

