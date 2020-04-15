Till Tuesday, 170 districts are hotspots, 207 non-hotspot districts: Health Ministry

As per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to enforce the second phase of the lockdown, industrial units in rural areas will be allowed to function from April 20 provided they follow social distancing norms. As per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to enforce the second phase of the lockdown, industrial units in rural areas will be allowed to function from April 20 provided they follow social distancing norms.

The districts of the country will be classified into three categories such as hotspots, non-hotspots and green zone, announced the Union Health Ministry Wednesday in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. In a routine press briefing on the current coronavirus situation in the country, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said that the Cabinet Secretary held a video conference today with all Chief Secretaries, DGPs, Health Secretaries, Collectors, SPs, Municipal Commissioners & CMOs where hotspots was discussed and orientation on field-level implementation of containment strategy was given. It also said that, till Tuesday, 170 are hotspot districts and 207 are non-hotspot districts.

Earlier in the day, as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to enforce the second phase of the lockdown, industrial units in rural areas will be allowed to function from April 20 provided they follow social distancing norms while all kinds of public transport will be barred and public places closed till May 3.

Besides, wearing masks/face covers in public places is now compulsory across the country, and spitting in public has been made a punishable offence and a strict ban enforced on the sale of liquor, gutka tobacco etc.

Meanwhile, here are the top points from the health ministry briefing:

1. Special teams will search for new COVID-19 cases and samples will be collected and tested as per sampling criteria: Lav Agarwal

2. No community transmission in India so far, there have been some local outbreaks: Lav Agarwal

3. Till Tuesday, 170 districts are hotspots, non-hotpot districts are 207: Lav Agarwal

4. So far, 1,306 people got cured; total cases is 11,439. In last 24 hours, 1,173 cases reported. Total deaths now stand at 377: Lav Agarwal

5. Approximately 11.41 per cent patients are recovering: Lav Agarwal

6. As per research in China, it was found that coronavirus might have originated due to mutation in bats. Bats might have transmitted it to pangolins, from pangolins it got transmitted to humans: R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research

7. We also conducted surveillance, in which we found that there are two types of bats, and they carried coronavirus which was not capable of affecting humans. It’s rare, maybe once in 1000 years that it gets transmitted from bats to humans: Raman Gangakhedkar.

