‘Disclose travel history or face attempt to murder charges’

Himachal Pradesh Police Sunday asked all members of Tablighi Jamaat who attended congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month to disclose their travel history or face action. (Representational Image) Himachal Pradesh Police Sunday asked all members of Tablighi Jamaat who attended congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month to disclose their travel history or face action. (Representational Image)

Himachal Pradesh Police Sunday asked all members of Tablighi Jamaat who attended congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month to disclose their travel history or face action.

“Otherwise, besides the Disaster Management Act and other sections of the IPC, they will also be booked under attempt to murder charges. If there is any death due to such negligence or deliberate hiding of travel history, we will charge them with murder,” said DGP Sita Ram Mardi.

The DGP had set the deadline of 5pm Sunday for Jamaat members to contact the administration. Mardi said that district heads of Tablighi Jamaat have been asked to help the government in identifying such people.

So far, health officials have placed 277 members of the sect under quarantine, among whom 85 have been booked for curfew violations, jumping quarantine or failing to disclose travel history.

Currently, at least six out of seven patients in the state suffering from COVID-19 are members of Tablighi Jamaat.

One more person tested positive for the virus in Kangra on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 15. Among these, two people have recovered, two have died, and four have shifted out of the state.

On Saturday, four relatives and family members of the 70-year-old woman who died in PGI due to COVID-19 also tested positive for the coronavirus. They were shifted to Delhi upon their request.

Three members of Tablighi Jamaat quarantined at Nalagarh tested positive on Saturday, and were subsequently hospitalized in IGMC Shimla. They are all residents of Ghaziabad who had come to Nalagarh along with around 40 other members of the sect after having visited Nizamuddin.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd