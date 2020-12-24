Despite high recovery, barely 1% turn plasma donors in Gurgaon

A medic marks a sample for rapid antigen test at Kadipur Community Centre, in Gurgaon. (PTI)

Despite over 54,000 people in Gurgaon having recovered from Covid-19 over the last 9 months, barely 1% of them have come forward to donate plasma for treatment of those battling the infection, say officials.

According to data shared by the health department, of the 54,304 people who have recovered from coronavirus in Gurgaon, only 597 have come forward and volunteered for plasma donation.

“The 597 people who came forward for the purpose were screened, but only 390 of them were found eligible for donation. A total of 760 plasma units were taken from them,” said Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gurgaon.

However, Dr Anuj Garg, nodal officer for plasma bank in Gurgaon, said the district is no longer facing the kind of plasma shortage that it was grappling with until the end of September.

