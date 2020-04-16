Delhi: 72 quarantined after pizza man tests positive

Officials did not share details of where the pizza delivery man works, or of the 72 quarantined. Officials did not share details of where the pizza delivery man works, or of the 72 quarantined.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Days after a pizza delivery employee tested positive for COVID-19, 72 people across South Delhi, including in Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar, have been put under quarantine.

District Magistrate (South Delhi) B M Mishra told The Indian Express that none of the 72 people have been tested so far. “All of them are under home quarantine, and will be tested if they develop symptoms,” Mishra said.

Officials did not share details of where the pizza delivery man works, or of the 72 quarantined.

Sources said that the man was on duty until the last week of March, and tested positive last week. Officials said he had visited a hospital for dialysis earlier, and is suspected to have contracted the infection there.

Home delivery of food and groceries is permitted during the lockdown. In containment zones, the lockdown is stricter, and no one is allowed to step out of their homes. All essential items are delivered at the doorstep.

Booth-level teams are trying to ascertain if the man came in contact with anyone apart from the 72 traced so far.

