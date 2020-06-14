Delhi: Hospitals ask for drug, kin say hard to find

Some private hospitals in the capital have started prescribing Remdesivir, a broad spectrum antiviral medication being studied for treatment of coronavirus. (File photo) Some private hospitals in the capital have started prescribing Remdesivir, a broad spectrum antiviral medication being studied for treatment of coronavirus. (File photo)

Some private hospitals in the capital have started prescribing Remdesivir, a broad spectrum antiviral medication being studied for treatment of coronavirus, but its unavailability has left relatives of patients in the lurch.

Among those searching for the drug is Karan Kapoor, who made numerous calls to pharmaceutical distributors to procure the drug for his father, Vinod Kapoor (70), after Fortis Vasant Kunj prescribed it on June 10. “He is suffering from severe Covid-related ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) and is currently on NIV (non-invasive ventilation) with high flow oxygen. His clinical condition merits the use of Remdesivir injection,” reads the prescription. “The drug is unavailable in Delhi. I found a few dealers in Mumbai and Bangalore — one of asked for Rs 90,000 per vial while another quoted Rs 1.60 lakh. My father needs 10 such vials,” said Karan.

Most distributors said they were yet to get their hands on the drug. Shaleen Mitra, OSD to Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, said, “A few hospitals have reportedly started prescribing it. The Delhi government is waiting for an approval from DCGI (Drug Control General of India), after which we will make efforts to procure the drug. The approval has been pending for two weeks.”

Remdesivir is made by US-based Gilead Sciences. Four Indian companies have signed an agreement with Gilead to manufacture versions of the drug. Dr Sahil Bhasin of White Pharmaceuticals said, “Of the four companies, we are the authorised distributors for two — Jubilant Life Sciences and Hetero Healthcare. I have been getting requests from hospitals and patients…But until we get DCGI approval, companies cannot sell it… There is no information on the price yet” .

A Fortis spokesperson said, “It’s one of the drugs of choice for patients on ventilator. But they have to arrange it from outside after special approval from DCGI as it is not available in India.”

Artemis, Akash and Manipal hospitals have reached out to us and some have even pre-ordered it.

In fact, batches of the drug are ready for sale.

