Delhi govt to provide free food at 235 locations, here’s the list

“If you know any person who’s looking for food, please direct them to one of these centres,” AAP’s tweet said. “If you know any person who’s looking for food, please direct them to one of these centres,” AAP’s tweet said.

In the wake of migrant laboureres and the capital’s poor being the worst-hit in the aftermath of the nation-wide lockdown, the Delhi government Thursday decided to provide fee food for homeless and destitutes at 235 locations across the national capital.

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party tweeted about the government’s programme and asked the citizens to direct the needy people, who are bearing the brunt of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, to such centres. “If you know any person who is looking for food, please direct them to one of these centres,” the tweet said.

The Delhi government is already giving food to those in need at night shelters twice a day.

.@ArvindKejriwal‘s Delhi Govt is providing free food for homeless and needy people at 235 centres. If you know any person who’s looking for food, please direct them to one of these centres. List of Centres: https://t.co/1Eojn2rxBf Location: https://t.co/2OKT49DSRV pic.twitter.com/YFOqlUJiPu — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 26, 2020

Here’s the link to the list of the locations of 235 centres where government will provide free food:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Y-fC-R8B7wEVrj4i2Dlvkob8xhdWDC6LLpkLTgBSz9I/edit#gid=0

Since the government announced a lockdown on Tuesday, hundreds of migrant labourers have— in the absence of public transport and with borders sealed— decided to walk home.

Labourers, rickshaw pullers, street vendors, sanitation workers and daily-wage labourers, who have been rendered vulnerable and bereft of income and food amid the lockdown, are unsure of what to do next. Factories and construction sites are closed, and inter-state train and transport services are suspended possibly till April 14.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.