Delhi weekend curfew: Here’s how to apply for e-Pass

Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border road during the night curfew, in New Delhi on Wednesday Night. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna)

Grappling with the surging Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government Thursday clamped stricter curbs in the capital including a weekend curfew, closure of shopping malls, auditoriums, gyms, spas, bars and dine-in services at restaurants.

While weekend curfew will remain in force between 10 pm Friday and 5 am Monday, the other curbs, along with the night curfew, will stay till April 30, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 17,282 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic, and 104 new fatalities, leaving financial capital Mumbai far behind in the daily tally.

Meanwhile, e-passes are a must for individuals related to commercial and private establishments providing essential services and those going for Covid-19 vaccination during the weekend curfew. At marriages and funerals, up to 50 and 20 persons respectively will be allowed. For people falling under those categories, e-passes shall be issued by the district authorities.

Here is a list of those who are exempted and who require an e-pass during weekend curfew

How to apply for e-Pass during Delhi curfew:

– For e-Pass, visit epass.jantasamvad.org or delhi.gov.in.

– Click “Apply for e-Pass for night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am”

– Fill in the details including contact number, name of applicant, district, address of place of engagement, type of service, from and till dates.

– Submit ID proof and any other document like Visiting Card, Shop/Business License, etc.

– Check the acknowledgement box and Submit.

– Following this, an e-Pass number will be issued which can be used to check if the curfew pass is approved or not.

The top of the application form clearly says that the e-Pass is being issued for those who are engaged in providing essential services, but do not have a Government ID.

Also, no restriction has been imposed on inter-state movement and transportation of essential, non-essential goods. No separate permission or e-Pass is required for such movements, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The government has already imposed a night curfew in the city from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in a bid to check the spread of the coronavirus.