Fully prepared to tackle situation if coronavirus cases increase: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the government is prepared to tackle coronavirus crisis, even if, 100 new cases are reported everyday, in future.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government is making plans for a possible spike in the state. “A five-member doctors’ panel formed to suggest plan to deal with huge number of COVID-19 patients, submitted its report. The Delhi government is fully prepared to tackle situation if coronavirus cases increase,” he said.

Kejriwal also said the government is ramping up arrangements for the poor by providing lunch and dinner to at least 2,00,000 more people everyday.

“We have made arrangements to provide lunch and dinner in 325 schools. Around 500 people will be provided food in all these schools. So far we were providing food to 20,000 people daily, the number will now increase to around 2,00,000 from today,” said the chief minister.

Read | During 21-day lockdown, Delhi govt says grocers can run 24×7

Kejriwal said the total number of cases in Delhi stands at 39, of which, 29 had come from outside and were kept in quarantine and 10 of these are cases of local transmission.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd