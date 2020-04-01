Kejriwal: Rs 1 crore for kin of healthcare workers if they die while treating coronavirus cases

CM Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement while interacting with doctors. (File) CM Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement while interacting with doctors. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the families of healthcare professionals and sanitation workers if they lose their lives while dealing with coronavirus cases in the national capital.

“Your contribution is no less than a soldier’s…if any healthcare personnel, including government or private doctor, nurse and sanitation workers, die while serving coronavirus patients, the government will give Rs one crore for their families,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

While interacting with doctors, CM Kejriwal said the Delhi government gives Rs 1 crore to the families of soldiers belonging to the national capital if they die in the line of duty.

The development comes after three resident doctors working in government hospitals in Delhi tested positive in the capital city. A 32-year-old doctor working in the department of pediatrics in Delhi government’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital (SVBPH) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, after his wife who works in the department of biochemistry at a Safdarjung hospital was tested positive on March 26.

Earlier, two doctors working in Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic and one working in a private set-up were tested positive for COVID-19. The health department is tracing over 2,000 people associated with the doctors working in the mohalla clinics.

Going by the Health Ministry data, the national capital has seen 120 coronavirus cases so far, including two deaths. Meanwhile, the total cases of the virus in the country stand at 1,637, including 38 deaths.

The Tamil Nadu government last week had declared that health care personnel, who have been at the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, would receive a special payout of a month’s salary.

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for frontline healthcare workers.

Expressing her gratitude towards the healthcare professionals — ASHA workers, doctors, nurses, paramedics among others, Sitharaman said, “There will be Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover each for healthcare worker for a period of three months. Hopefully, we would be able to contain the virus in this period.”

