Delhi cases touch 120, another 80 from Nizamuddin in hospitals

With 23 new COVID-19 cases being reported from the capital Tuesday, the total number of cases crossed the 100 mark to reach 120. Among the new cases, eight have a travel history, seven are contacts, and eight cases are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 80 more people from Nizamuddin West – one of the hotspots of the virus — were admitted to hospitals after they showed symptoms of COVID-19. Over 350 people from the area have already been hospitalised. Lok Nayak Hospital, which has been designated as a COVID-19 hospital, received 12 new people from Nizamuddin West Tuesday.

On Sunday, an 80-year-old resident of the area tested positive after which health authorities swung into action. So far, 24 people have tested positive from the area and the health department is tracing over 1,600 people.

So far, there are patients from Andamans (6), Tamil Nadu (4), Kolkata (4), Kashmir (2), Assam (1), Bihar (1) and Haridwar (1). Three international patients each are from Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal and the department is trying to access the details of the other two patients.

“At present, over 400 suspected COVID-19 patients from the area are admitted in isolation wards; more than 1,400 people have been sent to quarantine centres. Three new quarantine centres have been set up in DUSIB’s facilities in Dwarka, Sultanpur and Bakkarwala, apart from the five-star hotels,” said a senior health department official.

Sources said hospitals are facing trouble communicating with people from Nizamuddin West. “There are many who do not understand English and Hindi. Others do not have any contact numbers. It’s difficult to find out which state or country they are from,” said a senior doctor from a Delhi government hospital.

