Delhi: Cancer patient dies of COVID-19

A 49-year-old male from Deoria, UP suffering from astrocytoma (brain tumor) succumbed to the illness on Tuesday evening at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, days after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Admitted to Delhi State Cancer Institute for treatment, the patient was among the three cancer patients who were tested positive for COVID-19 and later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital. Of the three patients, two have died and one is on the ventilator. So far, 31 people linked to the institute have been tested positive for the disease.

According to the sources, the patient was admitted to DSCI on March 24 for palliative care. “He was operated earlier at some other hospital but later faced some difficulties. He was admitted to our hospital on March 24. He succumbed to the illness on Tuesday evening,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

On April 10, a 56-year-old gallbladder cancer patient from DSCI who was tested positive also succumbed to the illness. On March 31, a 34-year-old resident doctor working in the department of preventive oncology at DSCI was tested positive for COVID-19. The doctor had last visited the hospital on March 21. According to sources, his brother and sister-in-law had come from Europe last month and the hospital is linking their travel history with his case.

So far, Delhi has reported 1,578 cases of Covid-19 and 32 deaths.

