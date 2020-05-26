Coronavirus India tracker: Over 1.45 lakh cases; Maharashtra worst-affected, infections rise in Bihar

Migrants at the Dadri railway station Migrants at the Dadri railway station

India on Tuesday registered a rise of 6,535 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,45,380. The number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 80,722, while 60,490 people have recovered. The death toll is pegged at 4,167. As per the Ministry of Health, around 41.61 per cent patients have recovered so far.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show that the total number of cases in India has surpassed that of Iran (with 1,37,724 confirmed infections). India now has the 10th highest number of confirmed cases worldwide. Turkey is ahead of India with 1,57,814 cases.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Total Cases Tally in India State Wise Breakdown

Maharashtra has highest case load

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 52,667 cases and 1695 deaths. Mumbai alone has 31,972 cases — higher than any other state in the country. While the state has over 15,000 intensive care units, it is still falling short of beds for critically ill patients, especially in Mumbai, as many of these beds are occupied by moderately or mildly ill persons.

Of those tested, 13.9 per cent have so far have been found to be positive. Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai and Thane have the heaviest case loads. With migrants returning home, districts like Jalgaon, Beed, Latur, Dhule are fast recording new cases in their jurisdiction. Most have returned there from Mumbai, Thane, and Pune.

Such is the dominance that whenever Maharashtra has managed to slow down its growth for a while, it has slowed the national growth rate as well. And, the opposite has been true as well. Same is true when it comes to doubling time of cases.

Residents stand in line following Residents stand in line following social distancing as an NGO distributes ration packets during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in Dharavi.

Tamil Nadu comes distant second

Tamil Nadu with a total of 4.21 lakh tests, the highest in the country, has 17,082 cases and has reported 118 deaths. The numbers rose rapidly in the last few days, especially after the discovery of the Koyambedu market cluster in Chennai. The cluster has also become a major concern for neighbouring Andhra Pradesh which has seen a considerable rise in infections linked to the market. The state has 3110 cases, with 56 deaths.

READ | Back-to-school norms soon

Cases linked to Koyambedu market have been reported in Andhra Pradesh as well Cases linked to Koyambedu market have been reported in Andhra Pradesh as well

The people on the move, following the easing of restrictions on movement on May 4, have been the reason for a spurt in the number of cases in several states, including the ones like Bihar and Odisha, who contribute a large proportion of the migrant workforce in the country. Bihar, in the last two weeks, has emerged as one of the fastest-growing states in the country, its confirmed infections having jumped from less than 700 on May 10 to over 2,700 now. A majority of the new cases are people who have travelled from other places.

The people on the move have also been the reason for a minor resurgence being seen in states like Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Goa, all of which had either stopped reporting new cases, or were finding them only sporadically. Bihar now has 2730 cases, while Odisha has 1438 cases. Kerala, which had seen a drastic dip in the new infections, has reported 896 cases till today.

Migrants at UP border Migrants at UP border

Total cases in India as per data at 11 am on May 26 (Source: Ministry of Health)

State name Total cases* Discharged/Migrated Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 3,110 1,896 56 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 Assam 526 62 4 Bihar 2,730 749 13 Chandigarh 238 186 3 Chhattisgarh 291 72 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 Delhi 14,053 6,771 276 Goa 67 19 0 Gujarat 14460 6636 888 Haryana 1184 765 16 Himachal Pradesh 223 67 5 Jammu and Kashmir 1668 809 23 Jharkhand 377 148 4 Karnataka 2182 705 44 Kerala 896 532 5 Ladakh 52 43 0 Madhya Pradesh 6859 3571 300 Maharashtra 52667 15786 1695 Manipur 39 4 0 Meghalaya 14 12 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Nagaland 3 0 0 Odisha 1438 649 7 Puducherry 41 12 0 Punjab 2060 1898 40 Rajasthan 7300 3951 167 Sikkim 1 0 0 Tamil Nadu 17082 8731 118 Telangana 1920 1164 56 Tripura 194 165 0 Uttarakhand 349 58 3 Uttar Pradesh 6532 3581 165 West Bengal 3816 1414 278 Cases being reassigned to states 2970 Total# 145380 60491 4167

Gujarat sees a slowdown

With over 400 new cases, Gujarat’s infections spiked to 14,460 with 888 deaths. In the last three weeks, the number of new infections reported by the state every day have fallen very neatly into the 300-400 bracket, except for the May 16 spike. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh, which was once a matter of concern, is now reporting a rise of 140 to 160 cases each day.

Coronavirus Explained Coronavirus numbers explained: Migrant workers a worry for Assam too

Now online, a map tracking migrants, real time

Strokes in Covid-19 patients: Four studies capture trends Click here for more

Nagaland, which had remained infection-free till date, reported three new cases, amongst people returning from Chennai. Assam too reported 148 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 526. Almost all of the new cases are people returning from other places, or their direct contacts. Manipur, which had just two cases earlier, has found over 30 more people infected with the virus. Nearly all of them have come back from cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The state has a total of 36 positive cases now. Sikkim has only one case.

A similar trend is also visible in Uttarakhand, where the number of infections has grown by over three times in the last one week, taking the total infections to 330 now.

READ | How Covid response helped some BJP chief ministers score in their states

Women wait for bus after getting a pass from district administration to go to their home in a Assam State Transport Corporation vehicle (ASTC) in Guwahati. (Express photo: Dasarath Deka) Women wait for bus after getting a pass from district administration to go to their home in a Assam State Transport Corporation vehicle (ASTC) in Guwahati. (Express photo: Dasarath Deka)

What’s happening in other states

Punjab on Monday reported 21 new cases, including three with no travel or contact history. Meanwhile, Nawanshahr district became covid free. There are no active cases in 6 other districts.

In Telangana, 1920 cases have been detected, with 56 casualties. Karnataka has registered 2182 cases and 44 deaths. Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have reported 6532 and 3816 cases, with 165 and 278 deaths respectively. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 1668 cases with 23 deaths. Delhi recorded 635 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally to 14,053 with 276 deaths so far in the national capital.

(With inputs from Amitabh Sinha, Express News Service)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd