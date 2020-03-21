Covid-19: Goa seals borders, restricts entry of tourist vehicles

On Saturday, the Archbishop’s office issued a statement asking parishioners to avail the online facility for Sunday mass, as it will keep its doors closed to follow the ‘Janata Curfew’. (Express file photo) On Saturday, the Archbishop’s office issued a statement asking parishioners to avail the online facility for Sunday mass, as it will keep its doors closed to follow the ‘Janata Curfew’. (Express file photo)

The Goa government Saturday shut down its borders for mass passenger and tourist vehicles, as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“Some stringent measures are required to be taken to ban the movement of passenger vehicles— maxicabs (12+1), all heavy passenger vehicles like contract carriage, stage carriage, all India tourist buses plying from Karnataka and Maharashtra— with immediate effect until further orders, as per the Goa Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 to contain its spread,” an order issued by District Magistrate of Goa’s two districts, South Goa and North Goa read.

Goa sources bulk of its vegetables and other edible essentials from its neighbouring states, Karnataka and Maharashtra, and the order stated that only those vehicles would be allowed interstate travel.

The state has also prohibited gathering of more than five, after it invoked section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code. In a separate order, the government also imposed the same rule over spread of malicious rumours pertaining to the virus.

On Saturday, the Archbishop’s office issued a statement asking parishioners to avail the online facility for Sunday mass, as it will keep its doors closed to follow the ‘Janata Curfew’.

Further, senior citizens and children especially below 10 years, also have been asked to stay at home till further notification from government. The government has officially cancelled all functions, both public and personal, and religious or sports-related which would have resulted in large gatherings.

