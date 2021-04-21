Covid deaths: Karnataka govt allows cremation, burial of dead bodies at pvt lands, farmhouses

A family member performs a ritual during the funeral of a COVID-19 patient at a crematorium in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka government Wednesday permitted cremation/burial of dead bodies at private lands owned by individuals, in the wake of the unprecedented rise in Covid-19-related deaths burdening crematoriums and burial grounds in the state.

As per a government order issued by Revenue Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad, burial or cremation of the deceased should be strictly in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Health Department to do so.

The government has clarified that the decision was taken after the kin of the deceased made several requests to allow them to cremate or bury the body in properties owned by them or their relatives.

“It is prudent to swiftly and respectfully dispose the body in a decentralised manner keeping in view the grieving circumstance and to avoid crowding in crematoriums and burial grounds,” the order read.

#Karnataka allows cremation/burial of those succumbing to #Covid19 at land/farmhouse owned by family members/relatives, as fatality rate rises due to #COVIDSecondWave. @IndianExpress Here are the guidelines: pic.twitter.com/d36FtldlIF — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) April 21, 2021

At least 13,762 people have died due to Covid-19 in the state since March 8 last year, when India’s first casualty linked to the pandemic was recorded from Kalaburagi in the state.

However, 1,431 Covid-19 deaths have taken place from March 1 this year. Districts that have witnessed most fatalities during the same period are Bengaluru Urban (903), Mysuru (103), Kalaburagi (69) and Bidar (47).