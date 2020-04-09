COVID-19 death: Emergency services at Reasi hospital closed; doctors, staff quarantined

The woman, hailing from Udahmpur district’s Tikri area, was brought to the hospital following complaint of pain in her heart. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational) The woman, hailing from Udahmpur district’s Tikri area, was brought to the hospital following complaint of pain in her heart. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational)

Emergency services at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital in Reasi district’s Kakrayal area near Katra were suspended till further orders and over a dozen staff members, including doctors and paramedical staff, quarantined Thursday after it was found that they had come in contact with a 61-year-old patient who later died of coronavirus at Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu the previous night.

The woman, hailing from Udahmpur district’s Tikri area, was brought to the hospital following complaint of pain in her heart. However, she tested positive of coronavirus and sent to Jammu, where she died after sometime, marking the first first COVID-19 related death in Jammu division.

With this, the number of COVID-related deaths in the Union Territory has risen to four as three people tested positive had earlier died in Kashmir.

UT government spokesperson Rohit Kansal, who is also Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, said she was already suffering from arthritis and had been bed-ridden. Her contact tracing was in progress, he added.

Meanwhile, sources said the deceased had no travel history in view of her being bed ridden for quite some time. Her son was a policeman and deployed as a PSO with a retired DIG-ranked officer living in Jammu’s Bhatindi area, which is among nearly half a dozen pockets already declared “red zones’’ where all sorts of movement ate banned. Her family members have been sent to a quarantine facility as a precautionary measure.

Pointing out that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital was attending to only emergency cases, doctors said the woman was brought to hospital’s emergency with complain of pain in the heart. Accordingly, doctors and staff present there attended her and got her X-ray, CT Scan and other tests conducted, they said, adding that as she was found positive, she was immediately sent to the Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu, where she died the same night.

With four COVID related deaths, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir till Thursday evening had 184 positive cases including 152 in Kashmir and 32 in Jammu. Twenty four positive cases were traced in Kashmir today, with UT government spokesperson Rohit Kansal saying that all of them were contacts of positive cases. He attributed the rise in the number of positive cases to “result of aggressive testing’’.

Meanwhile, the UT Police have registered an FIR against two people in Udhampur district’s Ramnagar town for hiding their travel history to UP’s Meerut town and also Delhi’s Nizammudin. They have been booked under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, besides Sections 188, 268 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code, sources said, adding they have been sent to a quarantine facility.

Udhampur has so far reported one Convid-related death and 10 positive cases making the district administration declare over a dozen villages and Ramnagar town as red zone

