Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant test negative for COVID-19

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her MP son Dushyant Singh, who were in self-quarantine since yesterday, tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday. They had isolated themselves after singer Kanika Kapoor, who attended a party where both Raje and Dushyant were present, tested positive for the virus.

Expressing relief over their results, Raje tweeted, “After conducting a Covid19 test, I’m happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days.”

Raje also thanked people for their wishes and prayers. “This affection and attachment of you towards me is the asset of my life,” she added.

On Friday, Raje had taken to Twitter to confirm that she and her son decided to quarantine themselves after Kanika tested positive. “While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions,” Raje wrote on Twitter.

The Bombay-based 41-year-old singer was visiting her family in Lucknow and had reached the city directly from London on March 10. According to locals and neighbours, the singer attended two-three parties hosted in different parts of the city. She was also learnt to have visited a 5-star hotel during her stay there.

In one of the parties hosted by a businessman, the two senior BJP leaders and a Congress leader were also present. Locals said that the singer also visited a parlour in the vicinity of her family residence. A Lucknow resident present in the locality where the party took place claimed that more than 100 people attended the function.

