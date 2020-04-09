COVID-19 tracker: Cases near 6,000-mark in India, New York reports 4,571 deaths

Pool testing to be via RT-PCR, not serological tests. (PTI) Pool testing to be via RT-PCR, not serological tests. (PTI)

On the 16th day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India touched nearly 6,000, with 166 deaths and 472 recovered cases. Asserting that the government’s priority is to save each and every life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday gave the first clear signal that some restrictions are likely to continue after the 21-day lockdown period ends on April 14.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to seal coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts until April 15 as part of a cluster containment exercise, where only medical services and home delivery of essential items would be allowed. While entire districts will not face such stringent lockdown measures, movement of people will be completely curbed in these hotspots, and all shops will be shut. In Delhi, too, 22 small pockets, including lanes and apartment complexes, were notified as ‘containment zones’, wherein tougher restrictions, including on essential services, will be implemented. By Thursday, more areas are likely to be sealed, which include Central Delhi’s Sadar Bazar and pockets of West Delhi, district magistrates told The Indian Express.

With 1135 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state, including the 117 cured cases and 72 deaths. Tamil Nadu is the second-worst affected state with 738 cases, followed by Delhi with 669 cases.

On the other hand, the total number of global cases rose to 1,484,811, with US reporting the highest number of cases, followed by Spain, Italy, and Germany. Globally, more than 88,000 people have died due to the virus, according to the data by John Hopkins University.

Here is a list of COVID-19 deaths and cases in India (state-wise) and across the globe (country-wise):

Maharashtra — 72 deaths, 1135 cases

The total number of cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,135 on Thursday, including the 117 who have been cured. So far, 72 people have died of coronavirus in the state.

Tamil Nadu — 8 deaths, 738 cases

Tamil has reported a total of 738 coronavirus infections, the second-highest number of cases in India, and 8 deaths so far. More than 700 people have been tested for the virus in the state so far.

Delhi — 9 deaths, 669 cases

The national capital recorded 669 cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with the number of deaths at 9. 22 small pockets in the UT have been notified as ‘containment zones’, wherein tougher restrictions, including on essential services, will be implemented.

Madhya Pradesh — 13 deaths, 229 cases

Madhya Pradesh has reported a total of 229 coronavirus infections and 13 deaths so far. The maximum number of cases have been reported from Indore.

Gujarat —16 dead, 179 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat jumped to 179 on Thursday. The state has so far reported 13 deaths due to the virus.

Rajasthan — 402 infections, six deaths

Rajasthan recorded 402 cases on Thursday, with 21 cured cases and 381 active cases. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state.

Assam—28 cases

The total number of cases in Assam rose to 28 after one more positive case was detected.

Himachal Pradesh — 1 death, 20 cases

Four Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 20, among whom one person has died and two have recovered.

Jharkhand — 4 positive cases

Jharkhand reported its fourth coronavirus case on Monday. Since then, no new cases have been reported from the state as of now.

Manipur—Two cases

While a 23-year-old Manipuri girl has recovered from the novel coronavirus, a 65-year-old Muslim devotee who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi remains in an isolation ward of the Imphal-based hospital. Manipur has two COVID-19 cases so far.

People standing at ration shops in noida after Uttar Pradesh to seal hotspots in 15 districts over coronavirus,Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav,080420 People standing at ration shops in noida after Uttar Pradesh to seal hotspots in 15 districts over coronavirus,Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav,080420

Punjab — Eight deaths, 101 infections

In Punjab, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached to 101, while eight deaths in the state. So far, coronavirus cases have been reported from 14 districts of the state and seven deaths have been reported due to the virus while four patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Andhra Pradesh — Four dead, 352 cases

A 45-year old person died of coronavirus in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, taking the toll to four in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now touched 352.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands — 11 cases

A total of 11 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the Andaman and Nicobar Island as of today.

Bihar — One death, 38 cases

One person has died in Bihar so far and the state has reported 38 infections so far.

Chhattisgarh — nine out of 10 recovered

Of the 10 COVID-19 patients reported so far in Chhattisgarh, nine have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Goa — Seven cases

Goa has reported seven coronavirus positive cases as of today.

A migrant family at a shelter home in Colonelganj town of Gonda district. At least 25 people are housed there. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) A migrant family at a shelter home in Colonelganj town of Gonda district. At least 25 people are housed there. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Haryana — Three death, 175 cases

Haryana has reported three deaths and 175 cases so far, out of which 28 have recovered.

Jammu and Kashmir — Two deaths, 162 cases

Two people have died in Jammu and Kashmir and the state has reported 162 cases so far. While Ladakh has reported 24 (10 have recovered) cases so far.

Karnataka — Five deaths, 209 infections

Five people have died in Karnataka and the state has 209 infections as of now.

Kerala — Two deaths, 428 cases

Kerala has reported two deaths and 428 positive coronavirus cases so far. A task force of experts constituted by the Kerala government has recommended district-wise, phase-by-phase relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown measures post April 14, lasting till after middle of May.

Odisha — One death, 44 cases

Odisha has reported one death while as many as 44 positive cases have been reported from Odisha, according to the health ministry. Out of this, only two have recovered.

Puducherry — Six cases

Puducherry has reported five positive cases so far.

People wait outside of a gate to receive relief supplies provided by local police authority amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 2, 2020. (REUTERS) People wait outside of a gate to receive relief supplies provided by local police authority amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 2, 2020. (REUTERS)

Telangana — Seven deaths, 462 cases

Seven people have died in Telangana and the state has reported 462 cases so far.

Uttarakhand — 38 cases

Uttarakhand has reported 36 infections so far out of which five have been treated and discharged.

Uttar Pradesh — Four deaths, 388 infections

Uttar Pradesh has reported four deaths so far. Out of 388 infections, 361 are active cases and 27 people have recovered.

West Bengal — Five deaths, 119 infections

In West Bengal, the death toll rose to five on Wednesday and the total number of COVID-19 infections soared to 119 including the 16 cured patients.

Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case of the infection each.

Here’s is a list of countries which have reported maximum number of COVID-19 deaths and infections:

On the international front, the US has the highest number of infections at 432,132 with 138,836 reported cases in New York, followed by Spain (148,220), Italy (139,422) and Germany (113,296). However, Italy has reported the most deaths at 17,669, followed by US (14,817), Spain (14,792), and France (10,887).

Italy — 17,669 deaths, 1,39,422 cases

Italy, which has seen the worst casualties, has reported 17,669 deaths, while over 1.3 lakh people have been infected by the epidemic in the country so far.

Spain — 14,792 deaths, 1,48,220 cases

Spain is at number two in terms of the number of deaths across the world with 14,792 casualties so far. The country has 1,48,220 positive cases out of which 43,208 have recovered.

France — 10,887 deaths, 83,080 cases

The death toll in France rose to 10,887. While the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 83,080.

United Kingdom — 7,111 deaths, 61,474 cases

Over 7,000 people have died in the United Kingdom due to the coronavirus epidemic so far. Also, 61,474 people are battling with the virus as of now.

United States — Over 14,000 deaths, 4,32,132cases

Over 14,000 people have died in the United States, with New York reporting the maximum casualties at 4,571. Also, the country has reported 4,32,132 cases so far of which 23,906 people have recovered.

Iran — 3,993 deaths, 64,586 cases

In Iran, 3,993 people have died and 64, 586 people are battling with the epidemic. Around 27,000 people have recovered in the country.

China — 3,339 deaths, 82,867 cases

China, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, stands at 3,339 deaths and 82,867 positive cases so far.

Germany — 2,349 deaths, 1,13,296 cases

Germany, on the other hand, has 1,13,296 positive cases (fifth from top in the number of cases) and around 2,000 people have died here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd