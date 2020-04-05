COVID-19 Tracker: 83 deaths, 3,577 cases — state wise list of casualties and infections

COVID-19 Tracker: Police outside the isolated ward of Civil Hospital where Tablighi Jamaat members have been kept in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) COVID-19 Tracker: Police outside the isolated ward of Civil Hospital where Tablighi Jamaat members have been kept in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker Today Update: With India reporting 11 new deaths Sunday from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, the toll has reached 83 in the country. The total number of infections rose to 3,577 . Of this, 274 people have either recovered or discharged. According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 24, followed by Gujarat 10, Telangana 7, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi 6 each and Punjab 5.

Also, the government has said that over 33 per cent of the cases have been linked to a religious gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital last month and that such patients are spread across 17 states and Union Territories.

Here is a state-wise list of the number of deaths and infections across the country as of today:

Maharashtra — 32 deaths, 661 cases

As many as 26 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total cases in the state to 661, a health official said. So far, 32 people have died of coronavirus while 52 people have been discharged after recovery in Maharashtra, which has recorded the maximum number of cases.

Madhya Pradesh — 12 deaths, 165 cases

With the death of a 42-year-old man in Indore on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 12. Also, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 104 as of today.

Gujarat —11 dead, 105 cases

Eight fresh cases were reported in Ahmedabad on Sunday, of which five had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in the national capital last month. The remaining three patients are teenagers who were reportedly infected due to local transmission. Gujarat has reported 11 deaths and 105 infections so far. Also, 14 people have been cured and discharged till now.

Tamil Nadu reported two fresh deaths on Sunday, taking the toll to five in the state. A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient died in the morning at Stanley Hospital in Chennai. The state has so far reported 485 cases.

Himachal Pradesh — 2 deaths, 14 cases

In the biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, the samples of seven people from the state tested positive late on Saturday night. This takes the total number of cases in Himachal to 14, among whom two people have died and two others have recovered.

Jharkhand — 3 positive cases

Jharkhand reported its third coronavirus case on Sunday from Bokaro’s Chandrapur block in Jharkhand.

Punjab — six deaths, 68 infections

With three new infections reported from Ludhiana, Barnala and SAS Nagar today, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 68 while the death toll has risen to six.

Andhra Pradesh — One dead, 190 cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported one death and 190 cases so far.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands — 10 cases

A total of 10 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the Andaman and Nicobar Island as of today.

Northeast state — 30 cases

With Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Mizoram reporting fresh cases, the total number of positive cases in the northeast has risen to 30. While Assam has reported 26 cases, Manipur has reported two cases and Mizoram and Arunchal have reported one case each,

Bihar — One death, 30 cases

One person has died in Bihar so far and the state has reported 30 infections so far.

Chhattisgarh — Nine cases

As many as nine cases have been reported from Chhattisgarh.

Delhi — Seven deaths, 503 cases

Seven people have died in the national capital and 503 positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far.

Goa — Seven cases

Goa has reported seven coronavirus positive cases as of today.

Haryana — One death, 59 cases

Haryana has reported one death and 59 cases so far.

Jammu and Kashmir — Two deaths, 106 cases

Two people have died in Jammu and Kashmir and the state has reported 106 cases so far. While Ladakh has reported 14 cases so far.

Karnataka — Four deaths, 144 infections

Four people have died in Karnataka and the state has 144 infections as of now.

Kerala — Two deaths, 306 cases

Kerala has reported two deaths and 306 positive coronavirus cases so far.

Odisha — 20 cases

As many as 20 positive cases have been reported from Odisha, according to the health ministry.

Puducherry — Five cases

Puducherry has reported five positive cases so far.

Telangana — Seven deaths, 269 cases

Seven people have died in Telangana and the state has reported 269 cases so far.

Uttarakhand — 22 cases

Uttarakhand has reported 22 infections so far.

Uttar Pradesh — Two deaths, 227 infections

Uttar Pradesh has reported two deaths and 227 infections till now.

West Bengal — Three deaths, 80 infections

In West Bengal, three people have died so far, and 80 COVID-19 infections have been reported from the state.

