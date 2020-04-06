Coronavirus news LIVE updates: On BJP foundation day, PM Modi asks workers to help needy; UK’s Boris Johnson hospitalised

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Over 80 per cent of the 3,577 confirmed cases in the country have been reported from 62 districts across India. Top government sources said restrictions are likely to continue in these districts even after the nationwide 21-day lockdown ends on April 14. According to Health Ministry estimates, the current rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases is 4.1 days, but it would have been 7.4 days if the Tablighi Jamaat congregation had not happened in Delhi last month. The death toll stands at 83.
Globally, nearly 70,000 people have died, while over 1.25 million have been tested positive. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive last month, was admitted to hospital for tests in what the government said was a “precautionary step” after he showed persistent symptoms. News of his hospitalisation came only after an hour after Queen Elizabeth delivered a rallying call to the British public saying they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute.
The United States, which has the highest number of confirmed patients across the globe, is entering its “hardest, saddest” week of the crisis. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized,” US Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned. South Korea reported fewer than 50 new infections, since its Feb. 29 peak. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also likely to declare a state of emergency as the cumulative number of infections topped 1,000 in Tokyo alone.
(Follow our full coverage on coronavirus pandemic and India lockdown)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent out a message on coronavirus to BJP workers on the party's 40th foundation day, asking them to follow the guidelines and "help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing".
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on coronavirus pandemic. There are 3,577 confirmed coronavirus cases, 83 deaths in India. Follow the latest news on the spread of COVID-19 across the globe