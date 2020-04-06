Coronavirus news LIVE updates: On BJP foundation day, PM Modi asks workers to help needy; UK’s Boris Johnson hospitalised

BMC civic workers undertake sanitisation at Jasmine mill rd Dharavi

With 505 fresh cases being confirmed in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases is now 3,577, while the death toll has gone up to 83; on March 30, the tally was 1,251 cases and 32 deaths.

Following reports and studies hinting at the possibility of the virus being airborne, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said there was no credible evidence in this regard. “If this was an airborne infection, and not a droplet infection, every person in a family would be infected; the same would apply for other patients in a hospital. But we have not seen any evidence of that happening so far. There have been one million cases the world over, and no such instance has been found. I think we should trust that evidence,” said Dr R R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and infectious diseases, ICMR.

Amid criticism that India is not doing enough tests, the number of daily tests has almost doubled in the last two days, from 5,800 on April 2 to 10,034 on April 4. With 9,369 samples being tested on Sunday, a total of 89,534 samples have been tested so far.

On Saturday, the ICMR issued an advisory for the use of rapid antibody tests in some areas. The results of these tests have to be conveyed immediately to the ICMR.

Across the country, 274 districts have reported COVID-19 cases so far, with 62 of them contributing 80 per cent of the cases

According to what is unofficially being referred to in the government as the “Bhilwara model”, the containment zones, or areas reporting large number of cases, in these 62 districts will be sealed off. The strategy was found to be effective in Bhilwara (Rajasthan), which had emerged as a hotspot last month.

