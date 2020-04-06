Follow Us:
Monday, April 06, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: On BJP foundation day, PM Modi asks workers to help needy; UK’s Boris Johnson hospitalised

Coronavirus Today Latest News Live updates: Globally, nearly 70,000 people have died, while over 1.25 million have been tested positive. In India, there are 3,577 confirmed cases and 83 deaths.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: April 6, 2020 9:27:34 am
A fire tender personnel sanitises a vehicle in Jaipur (Express Photo/Rohit Jain Paras)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Over 80 per cent of the 3,577 confirmed cases in the country have been reported from 62 districts across India. Top government sources said restrictions are likely to continue in these districts even after the nationwide 21-day lockdown ends on April 14. According to Health Ministry estimates, the current rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases is 4.1 days, but it would have been 7.4 days if the Tablighi Jamaat congregation had not happened in Delhi last month. The death toll stands at 83.

Globally, nearly 70,000 people have died, while over 1.25 million have been tested positive. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive last month, was admitted to hospital for tests in what the government said was a “precautionary step” after he showed persistent symptoms. News of his hospitalisation came only after an hour after Queen Elizabeth delivered a rallying call to the British public saying they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute.

The United States, which has the highest number of confirmed patients across the globe, is entering its “hardest, saddest” week of the crisis. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized,” US Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned. South Korea reported fewer than 50 new infections, since its Feb. 29 peak. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also likely to declare a state of emergency as the cumulative number of infections topped 1,000 in Tokyo alone.

3,577 confirmed coronavirus cases in India, 83 deaths; UK PM Boris Johnson hospitalised; India may release hydroxychloroquine drug. Follow live updates, latest news on COVID-19 pandemic across globe

09:17 (IST)06 Apr 2020
40th Foundation Day: BJP workers to give up one meal to show solidarity with those facing hardships in lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent out a message on coronavirus to BJP workers on the party's 40th foundation day, asking them to follow the guidelines and "help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing".

09:02 (IST)06 Apr 2020
COVID-19 pandemic global update: Mainland China repors 39 new cases; Trump Trump 'hopeful and sure' British PM will recover from virus

  • Australian hospital workers on the coronavirus frontline say they daily receive letters of thanks, some people even bring them pizzas, but what they really need is proper respiratory face masks to replace faulty and homemade face shields.
  • UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging governments around the world to include the protection of women in their response to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. "For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes," Guterres said, news agency AFP reported
  • Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, as Beijing continued to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts. Imported cases and asymptomatic patients, who have the virus and can give it to others but show no symptoms, have become China's chief concern in recent weeks
  • US President Donald Trump has extended his well wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to a hospital for further coronavirus tests after testing positive last month.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs the morning Covid-19 Meeting remotely after self isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, at 10 Downing Street, London. (AP)

08:52 (IST)06 Apr 2020

Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on coronavirus pandemic. There are 3,577 confirmed coronavirus cases, 83 deaths in India. Follow the latest news on the spread of COVID-19 across the globe

BMC civic workers undertake sanitisation at Jasmine mill rd Dharavi

With 505 fresh cases being confirmed in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases is now 3,577, while the death toll has gone up to 83; on March 30, the tally was 1,251 cases and 32 deaths.

Following reports and studies hinting at the possibility of the virus being airborne, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said there was no credible evidence in this regard. “If this was an airborne infection, and not a droplet infection, every person in a family would be infected; the same would apply for other patients in a hospital. But we have not seen any evidence of that happening so far. There have been one million cases the world over, and no such instance has been found. I think we should trust that evidence,” said Dr R R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and infectious diseases, ICMR.

Amid criticism that India is not doing enough tests, the number of daily tests has almost doubled in the last two days, from 5,800 on April 2 to 10,034 on April 4. With 9,369 samples being tested on Sunday, a total of 89,534 samples have been tested so far.

On Saturday, the ICMR issued an advisory for the use of rapid antibody tests in some areas. The results of these tests have to be conveyed immediately to the ICMR.

Across the country, 274 districts have reported COVID-19 cases so far, with 62 of them contributing 80 per cent of the cases

According to what is unofficially being referred to in the government as the “Bhilwara model”, the containment zones, or areas reporting large number of cases, in these 62 districts will be sealed off. The strategy was found to be effective in Bhilwara (Rajasthan), which had emerged as a hotspot last month.

Urjit Patel writes | Managing COVID: A task well-begun

In next 2 months, India needs 27 million N95 masks, 50000 ventilators

Uttarakhand Tablighi members warned: ‘Report or face murder bid charge if case reported’

NSO, Israeli firm that built spyware Pegasus, testing corona tracker

