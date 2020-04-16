COVID-19 Tracker: Over 3,000 cases in Maharashtra; India infections cross 12,000

COVID-19 Tracker: People wait for food in the queue. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) COVID-19 Tracker: People wait for food in the queue. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus pandemic in India touched 12,380 while the death toll rose to 414 on Thursday. Of the 12,380 cases, 1,488 people have been treated and discharged so far. Maharashtra has been the most affected, with over 3,000 cases and 295 deaths, followed by Delhi with 1618 infections and 32 deaths and Tamil Nadu with 1360 cases and 14 casualties.

The lockdown has now been extended till May 3 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. As many as 170 districts have been identified by the government as COVID-19 ‘hotspots’ or ‘red zones’ and another 207 districts as ‘potential hotspots’. The MHA Wednesday announced that the lockdown would be relaxed from April 20 in some areas like the rural and agriculture sector, manufacturing in SEZs and industrial zones, e-commerce and for MNREGA work. However, it said that strict restrictions would continue in the containment zones across the country.

With cases of novel coronavirus increasing in different areas across the country, here is a state-wise list of cases and deaths:

Andhra Pradesh: 559 cases, 14 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 559 Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, including 14 deaths and the 20 people who have recovered so far.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 21 cases

A total of 21 persons have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, out of which 10 have been treated and discharged.

Arunachal Pradesh: 1 case

Arunachal Pradesh has reported one COVID-19 case.

Assam: 34 cases, 1 death

Assam has reported 34 cases of coronavirus, including 1 death till date.

Bihar: 100 cases, 1 death

The number of cases of coronavirus in Bihar rose to 100 on Thursday, including one death and the 29 who have recovered.

Chandigarh: 28 cases

In Chandigarh, 28 people have contracted coronavirus so far, out of whom seven have recovered.

Chhattisgarh: 50 cases

A total of 50 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Chhattisgarh. 17 among the affected have already recovered.

Delhi: 1,618 cases, 32 deaths

Delhi is the second most-hit sates across the country after Maharashtra with 1618 infections and 32 deaths. Of the total infections, 40 have recovered so far.

Goa: 12 cases

Twelve cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Goa so far out of which five people have been treated and discharged. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had last week announced that the state government will conduct a door-to-door survey across the state in which enumerators will go to people and check whether they are experiencing symptoms similar to that of COVID-19 and their travel history.

Gujarat: 863 cases, 33 deaths

The number of people who contracted coronavirus in Gujarat has risen to 863, out of whom 33 have died and 64 have recovered. The municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot have made it compulsory for citizens to wear masks in public places, with effect from 6 am on April 13. Violation of the order will follow a penalty up to Rs 5,000 or imprisonment up to 3 years.

Haryana: 251 cases, 3 deaths

Haryana has reported 251 cases and three deaths due to COVID-19 till date. Also, 43 people have recovered in the state so far.

Himachal Pradesh: 52 cases, 1 death

Till date, 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases including one death and 16 recoveries has been reported from Himachal Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir: 340 cases, 4 deaths

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 340 cases so far out of which 330 are active cases, four have died while 36 people have been treated and recovered.

Jharkhand: 30 cases, 2 deaths

Jharkhand has reported 30 coronavirus cases including two deaths so far.

Karnataka: 371 cases, 12 deaths

As many as 34 new infections were reported in Karnataka today. The state has reported 371 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths so far. In Karnataka, the number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases have surpassed those linked to foreign returnees and their contacts for the first time after 33 cases with no foreign travel history were recorded since April 10.

Kerala: 609 cases, 3 deaths

Kerala has reported 609 cases of coronavirus and 3 deaths so far. Out of 609, 388 are active cases while 2018 people have recovered.

Ladakh: 27 cases

There are 27 cases of coronavirus in Ladakh. 10 patients have already recovered.

Madhya Pradesh: 1,104 cases, 53 deaths

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 1,104 cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths till date. As many as 64 people have been treated and discharged in the state.

Maharashtra: 3,398 cases, 187 deaths

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases across the country with over 3,000 infections at 3,398. Of this, 2,916 are active cases, 187 have died and 295 have been recovered. 165 new infections were reported on Thursday.

Manipur: 3 cases

Three cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Manipur out of which one patient has recovered.

Mizoram: 1 case

Mizoram has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Nagaland: 1 case

A man from Nagaland tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, the first case to be reported from the state, an official said. The man with coronavirus-like symptoms was admitted to a hospital in Assam's Guwahati, where he tested positive for COVID-19, the official said. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted that a private hospital in Dimapur referred a patient to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19. He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment.

Odisha: 79 cases, 1 death

Odisha has a relatively low coronavirus-positive case load at 79 cases and has reported one death so far. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced that the statewide lockdown will continue till April 30.

Puducherry: 8 cases

The union territory of Puducherry has eight cases of coronavirus of which one person has recovered.

Punjab: 226 cases, 13 deaths

Punjab has reported 226 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths. 27 people have been treated and discharged in the state so far.

Rajasthan: 1,173 cases, 3 deaths

The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan is has crossed the 1000-mark with 1,173 infections on Thursday. Of this, three people have ded and 147 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu: 1,374 cases, 14 deaths

Tamil Nadu has 1,374 cases of coronavirus including 14 deaths.

Telangana: 785 cases, 18 deaths

There are 785 COVID-19 cases in Telangana and 18 deaths.

Tripura: 3 cases

There are three COVID-19 cases in Tripura including the one person who has recovered.

Uttarakhand: 46 cases

Forty six cases have been reported in the state so far out of which nine people have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh: 797 cases, 11 deaths

Uttar Pradesh has 797 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths due to the infection. As many as 51 people have recovered from the disease.

West Bengal: 280 cases, 7 deaths

Around 280 cases of coronavirus and seven deaths have been reported from West Bengal so far.

Here’s a list of deaths and total infections across the world

Globally, the total number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 2 million, including over 136,000 fatalities, with Europe accounting for more than two-thirds of the deaths. Europe has reported 88,716 deaths, while the United States has the single highest toll at 26,950, followed by Italy (21,645), Spain (18,579) and France (17,167).

