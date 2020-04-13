Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra near 2000-mark

As India progresses towards the last two days of its 21-day nationwide lockdown, the number of reported cases do not show any sign of slowing down. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) As India progresses towards the last two days of its 21-day nationwide lockdown, the number of reported cases do not show any sign of slowing down. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Even as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 8,447 Sunday with the death toll at 274, the Health ministry said nearly 40 vaccines were being developed in India, however, there were none currently available. “As of April 12, 15,583 samples have been reported. Of these, 544 were tested positive for SARS C-oV-2,” ICMR’s 9 pm bulletin read.

Meanwhile, as India progresses towards the last two days of its 21-day nationwide lockdown, the number of reported cases do not show any sign of slowing down as Tamil Nadu became the third state to cross the 1,000 cases mark on Sunday. With 221 new cases and 22 deaths reported in a single day, Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1,982, whereas, Delhi reported 1,154 cases. (Click here to read state-wise coronavirus data)

The Home Ministry, in a late night advisory, directed states to implement the lockdown guidelines to ensure smooth movement of inter & intrastate cargo, trucks, workers & functioning of warehouse and cold storages. It also stated that MSMEs engaged in manufacture of essential commodities must be allowed to function freely.

Easter festivities across the globe were marred by the pandemic as the global death toll passed 110,000 and the total number of positive cases worldwide touched 1,800,791. Even as United Kingdom reported 10,000 deaths, Prime Minister Boris Johnson who also tested positive for COVID-19 few days ago, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday and thanked the NHS for “saving his life” on Twitter. With 530, 830 positive cases, US retains the top spot in the most affected country, whereas, Spain has 166,019 cases followed by Italy and France at 152,271 and 130,730 respectively.