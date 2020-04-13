Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra near 2000-mark

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Even as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 8,447 Sunday with the death toll at 274, the Health ministry said nearly 40 vaccines were being developed in India, however, there were none currently available. “As of April 12, 15,583 samples have been reported. Of these, 544 were tested positive for SARS C-oV-2,” ICMR’s 9 pm bulletin read.
Meanwhile, as India progresses towards the last two days of its 21-day nationwide lockdown, the number of reported cases do not show any sign of slowing down as Tamil Nadu became the third state to cross the 1,000 cases mark on Sunday. With 221 new cases and 22 deaths reported in a single day, Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1,982, whereas, Delhi reported 1,154 cases. (Click here to read state-wise coronavirus data)
The Home Ministry, in a late night advisory, directed states to implement the lockdown guidelines to ensure smooth movement of inter & intrastate cargo, trucks, workers & functioning of warehouse and cold storages. It also stated that MSMEs engaged in manufacture of essential commodities must be allowed to function freely.
Easter festivities across the globe were marred by the pandemic as the global death toll passed 110,000 and the total number of positive cases worldwide touched 1,800,791. Even as United Kingdom reported 10,000 deaths, Prime Minister Boris Johnson who also tested positive for COVID-19 few days ago, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday and thanked the NHS for “saving his life” on Twitter. With 530, 830 positive cases, US retains the top spot in the most affected country, whereas, Spain has 166,019 cases followed by Italy and France at 152,271 and 130,730 respectively.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu resigned on Sunday, the day after an abrupt lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus sparked panic buying across the country, AFP reported. "May my country, which I never wished to hurt, and our president, to whom I will be faithful all my life, forgive me," AFP quoted Soylu saying in a statement announcing his resignation.
A friend and donor to President Donald Trump who the president had said was in a coma and seriously ill after becoming infected with the coronavirus has died.
Stanley I Chera's death Saturday was reported by The Real Deal, which covers the New York real estate industry. The publication cited unidentified sources who have worked with Crown Acquisitions, the firm Chera founded and ran. Chera was in his late 70s.
A White House official on Sunday confirmed Chera's identity and ties to the president. (AP)
An Army man and a doctor were among 21 people who tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir since Saturday night, leading UT health officials to quarantine 75 members of the medical fraternity including two dozen doctors working in government and private hospitals in Jammu and Kathua districts. UT government spokesperson Rohit Kansal, who is also Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, tweeted, “21 new cases of Covid-19 reported in J&K today, 17 from Kashmir and four from Jammu division”. “Total number of positive cases now 245,” he added.
Sources said that the four who tested positive in Jammu division included a serving Army man who had come home on leave in Samba district last month. He was posted in Uttar Pradesh and had a history of travel by train via Delhi. A woman doctor and a dental assistant who tested positive were posted at a primary health centre in Udhampur district. The former hailed from Jammu and the latter from Tikri, sources said, adding that the dental assistant was reportedly in contact with a 61-year-old woman who recently died of coronavirus. The doctor’s husband, who is also a doctor posted in Kathua, has been quarantined, sources said. She is the fourth doctor in Jammu division to test positive.