COVID-19 Tracker: India’s tally crosses 8,000; Maharashtra, Delhi have most cases

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: The number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 8,356 on Sunday while the death toll stood at 273, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. As many as 715 persons have recovered from the disease as of yet. With 1,761 cases and 127 deaths, Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-affected state, followed by Delhi (1,069 cases) and Tamil Nadu (969 cases). Follow Coronavirus LIVE Updates

On Saturday, a broad consensus that the national lockdown should be extended by at least two weeks till April-end emerged after an almost four-hour meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief ministers. Following this, four states — Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana announced extension of the lockdown till April 30. Odisha and Punjab had declared the same on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh: 405 cases, 6 deaths

The total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh stood at 405 on Saturday and six deaths have been reported till date. As many as seven persons have recovered as of now.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 11 cases

A total of 11 persons have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Arunachal Pradesh: 1 case

Arunachal Pradesh has reported one case of COVID-19. The state government has launched various online apps such as like ‘U Tell Us’, ‘Dukan Dada’, ‘MeBuddy’ and ‘APeats’ to ensure supply of essential commodities during the lockdown, news agency PTI reported.

Assam: 29 cases, 1 death

Assam has reported 29 cases of coronavirus including 1 death till date.

Bihar 63 cases, 1 death

The number of cases of coronavirus in Bihar stood at 63 while one person has died due to the disease.

Chandigarh: 19 cases

In Chandigarh, 19 people have contracted coronavirus so far, out of whom seven have recovered.

Chhattisgarh: 18 cases

A total of 18 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Chhattisgarh. Nine among the affected have already recovered.

Delhi: 1,069 cases, 19 deaths

Delhi has reported 1,069 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths till date. A total of 25 patients have also recovered from the disease.

Goa: 7 cases

Seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had earlier announced that the state government will conduct a door-to-door survey across the state in which enumerators will go to people and check whether they are experiencing symptoms similar to that of COVID-19 and their travel history. Tightening the state’s entry points, Sawant made the Collector the only authority authorised to issue passes to those wanting to enter the state.

Gujarat: 432 cases, 22 deaths

The number of people who contracted coronavirus in Gujarat has risen to 432, out of whom 22 have died. The state however made no proposal to the Prime Minister on Saturday to extend the lockdown, said Ashwini Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. “Gujarat will take a call on the lockdown in consultation and in coordination with the Government of India,” he told The Indian Express.

Haryana: 177 cases, 3 deaths

Haryana has reported 177 cases and three deaths due to COVID-19 till date. Another person tested positive for COVID-19 in Palwal on Saturday after a gap of three days. With this, Palwal now has a total of 29 cases so far, out of which 1 person has recovered. As the Centre mulls extending the lockdown for two more weeks, Haryana has decided to ease restrictions, at least in some districts, in the coming days. The state shall be divided in three categories and the districts with negligible number of coronavirus cases will have maximum relaxations, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Saturday after participating in a video conference call with prime minister Narendra Modi.

Himachal Pradesh: 32 cases, 3 deaths

Till date, 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three deaths have been reported from Himachal Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir: 224 cases, 4 deaths

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 224 cases and four deaths due to COVID-19.

Jharkhand: 17 cases, 1 death

Jharkhand has reported 17 coronavirus cases and one fatality so far. Several complaints of irregularities in food grains distribution were reported from various districts in the state. A viral video of a labourer saying that his daughter died of hunger heightened the anxieties of the district administration in Bokaro as it came amid COVID-19 pandemic and an alleged hunger death last month. Following this, the labourer, Jiten Marandi and his wife Shanti Devi were asked to put their thumb impression on a paper that stated their daughter did not die of “hunger but of a disease”.

Karnataka: 215 cases, 6 deaths

The state has reported 207 cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths so far. Karnataka on Saturday declared that the state would extend its lockdown till April 30 to arrest the spread of COVID-19. Among a host of other measures, Karnataka is also using TikTok to reach out to its rural hinterland with information related to COVID-19. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation started a Mobile Sanitiser Bus which will be deployed in various places in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda contributed Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, Karnataka and Kerala Chief Minister’s relief funds from his pension, towards fighting COVID-19.

Kerala: 373 cases, 3 deaths

Kerala reported its third COVID-19 death on Saturday after a 71-year-old Mahe resident admitted in Kannur died due to the coronavirus. There are 373 cases of coronavirus in the state so far. Kasaragod district imposed rigorous micro-level monitoring in four areas from Saturday onwards to prevent community spread. Eight foreign tourists, who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala last month, were Friday discharged from government hospitals in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Ladakh: 15 cases

There are 15 cases of coronavirus in Ladakh. 10 patients have already recovered.

Madhya Pradesh: 532 cases, 40 deaths

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 532 cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths till date. With 26 deaths, Indore accounts for 235 of the total cases in the state.

Maharashtra: 1,761 cases, 127 deaths

Maharashtra reported 92 more cases on Saturday, taking the state’s tally of infected patients to 1,761. As many as 127 persons have died in the state due to the virus. Soon after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced extension of the lockdown till April 30 in his state. The restrictions may continue in Maharashtra even after April 30 if people don’t co-operate and situation doesn’t improve, he added.

Manipur: 2 cases

Two cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Manipur.

Mizoram: 1 case

Mizoram has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Odisha: 50 cases, 1 death

Odisha has a relatively low coronavirus-positive case load at 50 cases and has reported one death so far. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that the statewide lockdown will continue till April 30.

Puducherry: 8 cases

The union territory of Puducherry has eight cases of coronavirus.

Punjab: 158 cases, 12 deaths

Punjab on Friday followed Odisha in extending the lockdown till April end. A total of 158 persons have been infected with the virus and 12 people have died in the state.

Rajasthan: 700 cases, 8 deaths

Rajasthan has reported 700 cases and eight deaths due to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu: 969 cases, 10 deaths

With eight deaths due to COVID-19, Tamil Nadu has 969 cases of coronavirus, the third-highest number after Maharashtra and Delhi.

Telangana: 504 cases, 12 deaths

There are 504 active cases in Telangana now. 12 people have died so far. Telangana government too has announced lockdown till April 30.

Tripura: 2 cases

There are two COVID-19 case in Tripura so far.

Uttarakhand: 35 cases

Thirty-five cases have been reported in the state so far. Five patients have already recovered.

Uttar Pradesh: 452 cases, 5 deaths

Uttar Pradesh has 452 cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths due to the infection. 45 people have recovered from the disease. The state government in co-ordination with UNICEF has roped in 36 counselors for providing mental health solutions to people during lockdown and quarantine. The volunteers are functioning along with workers of National Health Mission and contact numbers of 75 such people were sent out to DMs of all districts to be made available to the public.

West Bengal: 134 cases, 5 deaths

With 122 cases of coronavirus and five deaths have been reported from West Bengal, Mamaa Banerjee has called for an extended lockdown in her state.

Global death toll over 1.08 lakh now

Over 1.77 million people across the world have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 1. 08 lakh have died. The death toll in the United States (20,608) has surpassed that of Italy (19,468) which is now followed by Spain (16,606) and France (13,832).

