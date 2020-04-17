Plasma therapy a small ray of hope, trials to start in Delhi hospitals: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Calling convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients a “small ray of hope”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said it will be started on trial basis in hospitals in the Capital.

Max Hospital had earlier put two coronavirus patients on the therapy. While one of them, a 70-year-old from Defence Colony, succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, his 49-year-old son is receiving the treatment at the hospital’s Saket branch, with doctors saying he is responding well.

“This treatment has shown some positive results in some countries that are experimenting with it. The only way to eliminate coronavirus disease is to develop a vaccine. Vaccines have been very effective in preventing and eliminating several other diseases caused by viruses in the past. Till then, we have to look at prevention and treatment, which are our two biggest challenges right now,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government received a go-ahead to use plasma therapy from ICMR on Tuesday evening.

“It has been seen that in some cases, the chances of survival go up if plasma therapy is used. Doctors and researchers are studying it… in another 2-3 days, we will start this therapy. I must clarify, this is only at a trial stage so far and we don’t know if this will be successful,” he said.

Explaining how the therapy works, Kejriwal said: “When a person who has contracted the disease recovers, antibodies to fight the disease are formed in their blood. Blood is taken from this cured patient and plasma (with antibodies) is isolated from the blood. This is enriched and injected into the bloodstream of another patient so that they can get the antibodies. We pray that this trial is successful. Many other states are also working on it. I hope everyone’s efforts pay off.”

The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) along with Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) had applied to the Drug Controller General of India for a research protocol. “The virus makes two types of antibodies — IgM (a marker of acute infection that comes around day 7 and goes down by day 21) and IgG (comes up two days after IgM and stays for long). So, one can use these antibodies for curing the next person. Once day 21 passes, you wait for another few days and see that the person who has recovered is negative for the virus. In this therapy, you will remove the plasma but not the blood, so the blood will go back into circulation and this way plasma is extracted,” said Dr S K Sarin, head of ILBS and also in-charge of the Delhi government panel on combating coronavirus.

Dr Sarin said it is important to identify the right donor — a healthy person in the 18-60 age group with no comorbidities. “Once you take the plasma, it is frozen and then given to the patient. We hope the person will get better; since it is a research protocol, we don’t know what the result would be,” he added.

In the case of the two patients at Max Hospital who received plasma therapy, the family had arranged for a woman, who had recovered from coronavirus, to be the donor. Hospital authorities did not divulge her details. The hospital had already applied for approval from ICMR and DGCI, but the therapy was used on ‘compassionate grounds’ since it was a life-saving situation.

“The son was put on ventilator first, followed by his father. Both were not improving and their family requested us to consider plasma therapy. The dialogue with the family started on Monday morning. We were waiting for approval from the ICMR, but since the family made a request on ‘compassionate grounds’, we proceeded further. We then had a detailed consultation process and approached the ethics committee comprising members from inside and outside the hospital,” said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director at Max Healthcare.

“The woman (donor) from Delhi had recovered from COVID-19 on March 24, which means the last negative test was the same day. She voluntarily agreed to come for testing and the necessary tests were performed,” he said.

The tests include COVID-19, HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. From one donor, the doctors can give a transfusion to two persons. In this case, doctors took 400 ml of plasma from the donor and infused 200 ml each into the patients.

“Late Tuesday night, the plasma therapy was administered to both patients. The father expired on Wednesday afternoon, but for the son, the parameters are looking more positive. There are two inflammatory markers in the blood called ferritin and CRP (C-reactive protein), and both are looking better. Blood pressure is controlled and we are considering the weaning process in which we try to reduce the setting of the ventilator. It takes two days to settle down, so it is too early to comment on the results,” Dr Budhiraja said.

