Covid-19: Origin of outbreak remains a mystery at Mysuru firm, health officials approach foreign embassies

Health officials in Karnataka have sought information from embassies of a few foreign countries on the health status of persons who visited a pharma firm in the Mysuru region of Karnataka earlier this year to ascertain the origin of a Covid 19 outbreak among employees of the firm and their contacts – numbering 49 people at present.

The move by the Karnataka health department comes in the wake of forensic analysis of packaging and raw material shipped from China to the pharmaceutical firm Jubilant Generics Ltd, which has a plant in the Nanjangud area of Mysuru region, showing no Covid 19 traces.

An April 12 report of the National Institute of Virology of the Indian Council for Medical Research in Pune has thrown up negative results for the novel coronavirus Covid 19 from containers and chemicals exported to the pharma plant at Nanjangud.

“They had a lot of visitors from China and Germany and we have approached foreign embassies through the Karnataka government’s representative in New Delhi to find out the health status of individuals who visited the company. We have received a few responses and are expecting some more responses,” Karnataka health commissioner Pankaj Pandey said.

The cluster from the Jubilant Generics facility includes 22 employees of the firm and 27 contacts which makes up 15 percent of the 315 Covid 19 positive cases in Karnataka and is one of the largest clusters in the state along side a foreign travellers cluster numbering 98 and a Tablighi Jamaat cluster numbering 50.

The source of the infection of the first person who tested positive for the virus in the Mysuru pharma firm cluster on March 26 has been a mystery. The first case of the firm was a 35-year-old employee in the quality assurance department.

The cluster has gradually spread to more employees, their family members, close contacts and others over the last three weeks – but there have been no casualties in the cluster which comprises predominantly of people in the 25 to 50 age group. In the last two days as many as 12 people in the cluster- including nine workers at the firm – have tested Covid 19 positive.

The samples of 780 of the over 1000 employees at the firm in Mysuru have been tested for Covid 19, according to health department officials.

Health officials have turned to CCTV footage, forensic analysis of imported material, and investigations of associations of employees of the firm with foreign visitors to ascertain the source of the infection at the pharma firm over the last three weeks without obtaining any conclusive evidence to pinpoint how the virus began spreading among in the pharma cluster.

Health officials have increasingly veered towards a theory that the infection may have arrived at the Nanjangud plant of the pharma firm with a foreign visitor to the firm.

“A lot of people visited the company between February and March from different countries including Japan, US, Germany and China. The first patient showed symptoms of infection on March 13 and tested positive on March 26. We will know in a few days about the source of the infection,” education minister in the Karnataka government S Suresh Kumar said.

There has been some speculation that P52 the first patient in the Jubilant Generics cluster at Mysuru traveled to China in the period before he tested positive but this has been denied by the firm in an official statement issued on Thursday.

“Patient P52 did not travel to China or on any overseas trip in the last six months. Further, none of the employees tested positive so far travelled overseas in the last six months,” said the pharma firm Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd which owns the Jubilant Generics subsidiary.

“Jubilant Generics Limited at its plant located at Nanjangud, Mysore manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients used in drugs that are needed for sustaining patients lives, including Azithromycin Dihydrate and Azithromycin Monohydrate, which are needed to fight the global menace of COVID-19,” the firm said.

“Patient P52, the first positive case of COVID-19 from the Nanjangud facility, never had contact with any raw material nor a role in receiving, transporting, handling or storage of raw materials,” the firm said while referring to the Covid 19 negative report from NIV, Pune with respect to material and containers shipped to the firm from China ahead of the outbreak.

