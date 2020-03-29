COVID-19: Nine fresh cases in Valley, three in Jammu

Of the nine cases in Kashmir, four are contacts of a 65-year-old man from Srinagar’s Hyderpora who tested positive and died on Thursday. (Representational image) Of the nine cases in Kashmir, four are contacts of a 65-year-old man from Srinagar’s Hyderpora who tested positive and died on Thursday. (Representational image)

Nine people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kashmir while three fresh cases were reported in Jammu on Saturday, officials said. The total number of cases in J&K is 33.

Of the nine cases in Kashmir, four are contacts of a 65-year-old man from Srinagar’s Hyderpora who tested positive and died on Thursday. Director of Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Samir Matoo, said of the nine cases on Saturday, four were from Hajin in Bandipora who were contacts of the Hyderpora case, one has a foreign travel history, while two others travelled outside J&K.

