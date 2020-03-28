COVID-19: Nearly 12,000 prisoners in Madhya Pradesh to be released to reduce congestion

While jail authorities decide parole for convicts, the decision on bail will be taken by various district courts. (Representational Image) While jail authorities decide parole for convicts, the decision on bail will be taken by various district courts. (Representational Image)

More than 12,000 prisoners lodged in different jails of Madhya Pradesh will be released in the next few days in the wake of the Supreme Court order to decongest jails in an attempt to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The apex court order will benefit convicts and under trials. MP jails accommodate about 45,000 prisoners against the capacity of 29,000. The decision to release the convicts on parole and under trials on bail was taken by a high power committee comprising the chairman of the state legal services authority and top jail officials in a video conference.

DG (Jail) Sanjay Chaudhary told The Indian Express that the convicts will be granted parole up to 60 days using a provision to grant emergency parole. The convicts who were already eligible for parole will benefit from it. Male convicts over 65 years of age, female over 50 years and female with children aged less than six years will get preference.

More than 7,000 convicts will benefit from the parole, including 5,000 who would have been released on parole throughout the year. Also, convicts who are released on the occasion of Independence Day and those whose pleas are pending with collectors will also benefit. Convicts become eligible for parole on completion of two year in jail. “Once we get confirmation from the state government the first batch of convicts will be straightaway released,’’ he said.

The under trials will get bail of up to 45 days. Different district courts will decide the bail please on merit by Thursday or Friday. National Legal Services Authority of India (NALSA) guidelines covering 11 categories of under trials will be used to release them.

Meanwhile, the COVID 19 outbreak has a spin off. “There is almost 90 per cent reduction in crimes. So the arrival of new prisoners has come down drastically since last week,’’ said ADG (Jail) Gajiram Meena.

