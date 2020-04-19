Navy’s Southern Command develops low-cost, portable disinfection unit

“It is best suited for disinfecting items on which sanitising gels and liquids cannot be applied,” the press release stated. “It is best suited for disinfecting items on which sanitising gels and liquids cannot be applied,” the press release stated.

Taking inspiration from a concept paper published by IIT Mumbai, the Indian Navy’s Southern Command has designed a low-cost ‘Ultra Violet Disinfection Unit’ to sanitise small object including currency notes and mobile devices.

“The unit built at a cost of Rs 5000/-, comprises a metallic container, two UV lamps one each on opposite side, with aluminium foil pasted on its internal surfaces to facilitate UV radiation to reach every corner of the chamber. The efficacy of the equipment has been validated by a team of medical experts from SNC,” a press release said.

The portable unit was produced by the Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY) in Kochi. It is considered ideal for disinfecting small objects like currency notes, all kinds of cards, wallets, dairy, pens, mobile phones, keys, uniform accessories (e.g beret) and surgical instruments.

“It is best suited for disinfecting items on which sanitising gels and liquids cannot be applied,” the statement said.

The innovative design for the kit comes a day after at least 26 Navy personnel tested positive for COVID 19 in the Western Naval Command in Mumbai. All the 26 sailors were staying in the same block in Mumbai at INS Angre, and sources in the Navy said that the “floodgates have opened, the numbers are going to go up”.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in India crossed the 15,000-mark on Sunday after 920 fresh cases were reported, the Ministry of Health announced. The figure includes 507 deaths and 2,230 recoveries. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state in the country.

