Coronavirus live news updates: Global COVID-19 deaths near 10,000 mark

Updated: April 10, 2020 8:26:17 am
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker Live Updates: The global toll due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is likely to cross 10,000 in the next 24 hours, as the number of infections nears 1.6 million. Italy has lost the most number of people to the virus (18,279), followed by Spain (15,447) and France (12,210). The US has the highest number of confirmed cases at 462,135, followed by Spain (153,222) and Italy (143,626), according to John Hopkins.
Countries have battled the coronavirus for 100 days now, since China first reported on December 31, 2019 a “pneumonia of unknown cause” from a seafood wholesale market in Wuhan. Today, the pandemic has inflicted “the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression”, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
India has reported 5,865 cases on COVID-19, including 477 patients who have been treated and discharged and 169 deaths. Maharashtra has nearly one-fifth of these cases at 1,135, and 117 deaths. Tamil Nadu has 738 cases and 21 deaths. New Delhi has witnessed 669 cases and 21 deaths. The Centre is expected to take a call on extending India’s 21-day lockdown, that is to end on April 14, any day now.
Coronavirus live news updates: Global death toll nears 10,000 mark; COVID-19 cases in India at 5,865; IMF says economic fallout from pandemic greater than Great Depression. Read news in Tamil, Banglaand Malayalam
With the number of novel coronavirus cases in India nearing 5900-mark, including 169 deaths, the central government Thursday approved a COVID-19 emergency package worth Rs 15,000 crore for states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted at extending the lockdown, which was to end on April 14, in some areas, but a decision on the same is yet to be announced.
Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30 on Thursday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also announced that schools in the state will remain closed till June 17 and said he will suggest the central government to extend the nationwide lockdown till the same period.
The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to ramp up testing to at least 2.5 lakh by April 14. Speaking to The Indian Express, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said the target was conveyed by the Union Health Ministry in a video-conference with Health Secretaries of all states and UTs Wednesday. “We were told that 1 lakh samples have been collected in India till date, and by April 14 we have to take it up to 2.5 lakh samples,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is framing a protocol for infusing blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 into patients in a serious condition. The procedure, known as convalescent plasma therapy, is carried out in the expectation that antibodies specific to the coronavirus that are present in the blood of the patient who has recovered will help generate immune response in the other patient.
