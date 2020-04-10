Follow Us:
Friday, April 10, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coronavirus live news updates: Global COVID-19 deaths near 10,000 mark

Coronavirus live news updates: Italy has lost the most number of people to the virus (18,279), followed by Spain (15,447) and France (12,210), according to John Hopkins.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: April 10, 2020 8:26:17 am
Coronavirus latest news LIVE UPDATES: Global COVID-19 cases near 10,000 mark Workers move a coffin with the body of a victim of coronavirus at the Collserola morgue in Barcelona, Spain, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo: Emilio Morenatti)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker Live Updates: The global toll due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is likely to cross 10,000 in the next 24 hours, as the number of infections nears 1.6 million. Italy has lost the most number of people to the virus (18,279), followed by Spain (15,447) and France (12,210). The US has the highest number of confirmed cases at 462,135, followed by Spain (153,222) and Italy (143,626), according to John Hopkins.

Countries have battled the coronavirus for 100 days now, since China first reported on December 31, 2019 a “pneumonia of unknown cause” from a seafood wholesale market in Wuhan. Today, the pandemic has inflicted “the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression”, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

India has reported 5,865 cases on COVID-19, including 477 patients who have been treated and discharged and 169 deaths. Maharashtra has nearly one-fifth of these cases at 1,135, and 117 deaths. Tamil Nadu has 738 cases and 21 deaths. New Delhi has witnessed 669 cases and 21 deaths. The Centre is expected to take a call on extending India’s 21-day lockdown, that is to end on April 14, any day now.

Live Blog

Coronavirus live news updates: Global death toll nears 10,000 mark; COVID-19 cases in India at 5,865; IMF says economic fallout from pandemic greater than Great Depression. Read news in Tamil, Bangla and Malayalam

08:25 (IST)10 Apr 2020
Coronavirus live news updates: Top global news

Welcome to our live blog on the coronavirus pandemic in India and the world. Here's the top global news this morning:

  • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU), and is in "good spirits". He spent three nights in the ICU after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
  • Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned the United Nations Security Council that the coronavirus is "potentially leading to an increase in social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight the disease," adding that it has "hindered international, regional and national conflict resolution efforts, exactly when they are needed most."
  • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the pandemic could push the global economy into the deepest recession since the Great Depression,  with the world's poorest countries suffering the most.
  • The death toll in the US crosses 16,500, but President Donald Trump maintains that the country will not begin wide-scale testing. “Do you need it? No,” he said at his daily briefing. “Is it nice? Yes. We’re talking 325 million people. That’s not going to happen, as you can imagine.” In other news, a staggering 16.8 million Americans have lost their jobs in the last three weeks.
  • Wuhan, which opened earlier this week, is struggling to get back on its feet.

Coronavirus live news updates india world Coronavirus live news updates: A view of hand sanitiser and pictures of the faithful of the Nuestra Senora de la Paz church, placed on the church's benches for a Holy Week mass, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Villar del Arzobispo village, near Valencia, Spain April 9, 2020. (Reuters Photo: Nacho Doce)

With the number of novel coronavirus cases in India nearing 5900-mark, including 169 deaths, the central government Thursday approved a COVID-19 emergency package worth Rs 15,000 crore for states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted at extending the lockdown, which was to end on April 14, in some areas, but a decision on the same is yet to be announced.

Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30 on Thursday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also announced that schools in the state will remain closed till June 17 and said he will suggest the central government to extend the nationwide lockdown till the same period.

Coronavirus live news updates india world Coronavirus live news updates: A woman in Mumbai during the 21-day lockdown. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to ramp up testing to at least 2.5 lakh by April 14. Speaking to The Indian Express, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said the target was conveyed by the Union Health Ministry in a video-conference with Health Secretaries of all states and UTs Wednesday. “We were told that 1 lakh samples have been collected in India till date, and by April 14 we have to take it up to 2.5 lakh samples,” he said.

Coronavirus live news updates india world Coronavirus live news updates: In Noida, where the government has imposed strict restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is framing a protocol for infusing blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 into patients in a serious condition. The procedure, known as convalescent plasma therapy, is carried out in the expectation that antibodies specific to the coronavirus that are present in the blood of the patient who has recovered will help generate immune response in the other patient.

Read more news on the coronavirus pandemic in India, the world:

Explained: Reading the containment plan

UN flags concern to Govt Covid group: Need to fight targeting of certain sects

Investors unfazed by March mayhem, equity MF inflow at 12-month high

Armed forces in outbreak battle: their role, procedures for requisition

K Srinath Reddy: ‘We have to wait for two more weeks to see if the curve has flattened’

Big spike in COVID-19 cases among patients with acute respiratory illness, shows ICMR research

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd