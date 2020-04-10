Coronavirus live news updates: Global COVID-19 deaths near 10,000 mark

Coronavirus live news updates: A view of hand sanitiser and pictures of the faithful of the Nuestra Senora de la Paz church, placed on the church's benches for a Holy Week mass, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Villar del Arzobispo village, near Valencia, Spain April 9, 2020. (Reuters Photo: Nacho Doce)

With the number of novel coronavirus cases in India nearing 5900-mark, including 169 deaths, the central government Thursday approved a COVID-19 emergency package worth Rs 15,000 crore for states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted at extending the lockdown, which was to end on April 14, in some areas, but a decision on the same is yet to be announced.

Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30 on Thursday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also announced that schools in the state will remain closed till June 17 and said he will suggest the central government to extend the nationwide lockdown till the same period.

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to ramp up testing to at least 2.5 lakh by April 14. Speaking to The Indian Express, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said the target was conveyed by the Union Health Ministry in a video-conference with Health Secretaries of all states and UTs Wednesday. “We were told that 1 lakh samples have been collected in India till date, and by April 14 we have to take it up to 2.5 lakh samples,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is framing a protocol for infusing blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 into patients in a serious condition. The procedure, known as convalescent plasma therapy, is carried out in the expectation that antibodies specific to the coronavirus that are present in the blood of the patient who has recovered will help generate immune response in the other patient.

