Covid-19: Legislation introduced in Congress to give Green Cards to foreign nurses, doctors

People walk by ambulances parked outside New York–Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

US lawmakers have introduced a legislation in Congress to give unused green cards or permanent legal residency status to thousands of foreign nurses and doctors to meet the urgent needs of the overstretched healthcare sector in the country, reported PTI. The move could likely benefit a large number of Indian nurses and doctors with either on H-1B or J2 visas.

The Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act would allow for recapturing green cards that were approved by Congress but unused in past years, allowing thousands of additional medical professionals to serve permanently in the United States.

The US death toll, as of May 9, stands at 77,180 and infection cases are around 1,283,929.

According to a media release, if the legislation is approved, it would send green cards to 25,000 nurses and 15,000 doctors during the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure that places like Iowa have the professionals they need to serve patients for years to come.

In the House of Representatives, it has been introduced by lawmakers Abby Finkenauer, Brad Schneider, Tom Cole and Don Bacon. The bipartisan Senate companion bill is led by Senators David Perdue, Dick Durbin, Todd Young and Chris Coons.

“We need all hands on deck to address this generational crisis,” Congresswoman Finkenauer said. “We know this virus will not magically disappear and experts like Dr Anthony Fauci are warning of a second wave this fall. Rural areas, which make up much of my district, remain especially vulnerable and are already experiencing a shortage of medical professionals,” she said.

The Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act is endorsed by organisations such as the American Medical Association, the Healthcare Leadership Council, the US Chamber of Commerce, the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment, the American Hospital Association, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, the Bipartisan Policy Center, the America’s Essential Hospitals and the Physicians for American Healthcare Access.

“Physicians fighting COVID-19 are eager to hear these words: reinforcements are on the way. Recapturing 15,000 unused immigrant visas for physicians through the Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act would ease the burden on frontline physicians, who are risking their lives in understaffed hospitals,” Patrice A Harris was quoted as saying by PTI. He is the president of the American Medical Association.

(With inputs from PTI)

