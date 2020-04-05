Coronavirus latest news LIVE updates: COVID-19 cases in India cross 3,000; Trump warns of ‘lot of death’ in US

Seventy-five people have died across India after being infected, while the number of positive cases stands at 3,072 Seventy-five people have died across India after being infected, while the number of positive cases stands at 3,072

COVID-19 LIVE News updates: Eleven days into the lockdown, an informal group of Union Ministers is exploring the possible next steps and options after the 21-day period ends April 14. It is learned that the group headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, may be in a position to make up its mind only after looking at the corona numbers — rate of growth of new cases, the extent of the spread — by April 10. One key issue being discussed is how to bring aspects of “regular governance” back on track after April 14 without compromising the need for vigilance against the transmission of the pandemic.

Seventy-five people have died across India after being infected, while the number of positive cases stands at 3,072. Over 33 per cent of the cases have been linked to a religious gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz last month, the Health Ministry said, adding that these positive patients are spread across 17 states and Union Territories. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to people to light candles and diyas, or switch on torches or mobile phone flashlights, for nine minutes at 9 pm today, to “illuminate the common purpose we are all fighting for”. “The light from the lamps will show that we are together in this battle,” he said.

Globally, the COVID-19 virus has infected over 1.2 million people and has left nearly 65,000 dead. In the United States, which is among the worst-affected countries with 3 lakhs cases, President Donald Trump said, “There’s going to be a lot of death,” and added that the country faces what he called the toughest two weeks of the pandemic. Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown Saturday night and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

