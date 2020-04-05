Follow Us:
Sunday, April 05, 2020
Coronavirus latest news LIVE updates: COVID-19 cases in India cross 3,000; Trump warns of ‘lot of death’ in US

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 5, 2020 8:54:06 am
COVID-19 LIVE News updates: Eleven days into the lockdown, an informal group of Union Ministers is exploring the possible next steps and options after the 21-day period ends April 14. It is learned that the group headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, may be in a position to make up its mind only after looking at the corona numbers — rate of growth of new cases, the extent of the spread — by April 10. One key issue being discussed is how to bring aspects of “regular governance” back on track after April 14 without compromising the need for vigilance against the transmission of the pandemic.

Seventy-five people have died across India after being infected, while the number of positive cases stands at 3,072. Over 33 per cent of the cases have been linked to a religious gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz last month, the Health Ministry said, adding that these positive patients are spread across 17 states and Union Territories. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to people to light candles and diyas, or switch on torches or mobile phone flashlights, for nine minutes at 9 pm today, to “illuminate the common purpose we are all fighting for”. “The light from the lamps will show that we are together in this battle,” he said.

08:54 (IST)05 Apr 2020
Delivered in ambulance, newborn dies, father says hospital drove them off for being Muslim

Irfan Khan, the father of a newborn alleged that doctors at the government hospital in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district turned them away after learning that they are Muslims and referred the case to Jaipur. Khan's wife delivered in the ambulance on the way to Jaipur, but the newborn died even as the staff at the Bharatpur hospital did not tend to them the second time when they returned in the ambulance. Khan told The Indian Express that he suspects the staff attending on his expectant wife thought they were connected to the Tablighi Jamaat. Read more here

08:44 (IST)05 Apr 2020
Coronavirus global update: Mainland China sees rise in new coronavirus cases; Trump urges coronavirus patients to take unproven drug

  • United Airlines said late Saturday it will drastically reduce flights to two New York City airports amid the coronavirus outbreak. United said starting Sunday it will go from 157 daily flights total at Newark and New York LaGuardia to just 17.
  • The Mexican health ministry on Saturday registered 1,890 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, an increase of 202 cases from a day earlier. The number of deaths increased by 19 to 79.
  • President Donald Trump doubled down on his support for anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine that is still being tested to treat the coronavirus, saying he might take the medicine himself and encouraging others with doctor approval to do the same.
  • Brazil's lower house of Congress approved a constitutional amendment for a "war budget" to separate coronavirus-related spending from the government's main budget and shield the economy as the country surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases. The war budget still needs the Senate's approval by three-fifths of the votes in two rounds expected to take place next week.
  • Mainland China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased, highlighting the difficulty in stamping out the outbreak. 

08:35 (IST)05 Apr 2020

Vidarbha coronavirus, Vidarbha coronavirus death toll, india coronavirus, india coronavirus latest death, maharashtra coronavirus deaths Shiv Sena volunteers sanitise the area at Kamathipura in Mumbai. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

So far, 1,023 of the 3,072 positive cases in India have been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. The cases have come from 17 states and Union Territories — Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, more than 2,000 of the Tablighi Jamaat participants were foreigners. After the gathering, over 800 of them toured various parts of the country. On Thursday, the MHA blacklisted 1,320 foreigners associated with the Tablighi Jamaat for violating visa rules even as it cancelled tourist visas of all such visitors to India.

At 9 pm today, PM Modi has asked people to light candles and diyas, or switch on torches or mobile phone flashlights, for nine minutes. “Amidst the darkness spread by the Corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must continuously strive to take those of us most affected, our poor brothers and sisters, from disappointment to hope,” the Prime Minister said. “And that is why”, Modi said, “this Sunday, on the 5th of April, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this 5th of April, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights.”

Meanwhile, a group of Union Ministers are discussing the possible steps after India's 21-day lockdown ends on April 14. Directions have already been issued relaxing movement of farm labour given the necessity of farm operations and also the broad pattern so far that rural areas and smaller towns with low population densities are not reporting any significant outbreak.

