COVID-19 India Tracker: How to check state-wise and district-wise cases

Even as India reported 909 infections and 34 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the total number of confirmed positive cases rose to 8,447 and the death toll stands at 274 as of Sunday. In the daily briefing, an ICMR official denied availability of any vaccine yet, however, India was developing nearly 40 vaccines, he added. The health ministry official citing data, added the government is over-prepared for an emergency situation, if necessary.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, today, became the third state to cross the 1000-mark of total positive coronavirus cases reported after Maharashtra and Delhi.

With the novel coronavirus cases showing no signs of abating, here is a guide on how to check the spread of Covid-19 across the country, states and districts.

COVID-19 Tracker: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the mygov.in website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Join us in the fight against Covid-19’ option

Step 3: The tab will redirect you to a new tab where the Covid-19 dashboard will be displayed with details of latest cases, deaths and migration.

COVID-19 India State-Wise Status: How to Check

Step 1: Once on the Covid-19 dashboard window, the user can see the ‘Updates and Notifications’ tab on the page with several categories listed underneath.

Step 2: Click on the third option— ‘States/Covid status’.

Step 3: Once you click on States/Covid status, it will redirect you to a new window which can also be accessed here: https://www.mygov.in/corona-data/covid19-statewise-status which will show you a full list of the statewise status of infections and cases. It lists the total confirmed cases, cured/discharged/migrated patients and the death toll in each state.

COVID- 19 India District-Wise Status: How to Check

Step 4: On the same statewise status list, the user can click on the PDF which mentions district-wise list of reported cases.

Step 5: The user can see districts affected in each of the states including the number of positive cases in each region.

