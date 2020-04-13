Lockdown Diary Day 20: Delhi mandis to follow odd-even; Punjab Police help rescue 250 truckers stranded in Gujarat; and more

At least six states — Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana — have already announced an extension. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar) At least six states — Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana — have already announced an extension. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

The Health Ministry on Monday reported 51 deaths in last 24 hours, the highest single day spike, as the total number of cases stood at 9352. The toll rose to 324. On the brighter side, the Health Ministry said 25 districts across 15 states had reported zero cases in last 14 days. Meanwhile, the ICMR said it had enough stocks to test for 6 weeks.

In its daily briefing, the Union Health Ministry said no new case of the novel coronavirus was detected in 25 districts from 15 states of the country in the last 14 days. Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said 905 new positive cases and 51 deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country. The ministry also said that over two lakh tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far and they have enough stock to conduct tests for six weeks.

Amid requests from states to extend the nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am tomorrow, the last day of the 21-day lockdown. At least six states — Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana — have already announced an extension.

Staggered timings, coupons, odd-even rule, these are among the measures enforced by the Delhi government to tackle overcrowding and ensure social distancing at the city’s seven wholesale mandis selling vegetables, fruits and food grains.

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai made the announcements on Monday after a meeting with the officials of the mandis.

The regulations will also cover the Azadpur mandi, considered Asia’s largest vegetable and fruits market. Apart from Azadpur, there are four vegetable and fruits mandis and two mandis that sell food grains.

Accusing Karnataka Minister for Medical Education Sudhakar K of “irresponsible behaviour”, state Congress president D K Shivakumar Monday sought his resignation, after the former posted a picture of him in a swimming pool with his children during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sudhakar, a medical doctor by qualification, is in charge of all matters relating to COVID-19 in the state. He had posted a picture on social media on April 12 of him spending time with his children in a swimming pool but later deleted the post.

Shivakumar, meanwhile, took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the deleted post and sought his resignation. “When the whole world is going through a health crisis, the Corona in-charge Minister Dr Sudhakar is behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool. It’s a matter of moral & ethical standards. He must resign out of his own accord & CM should sack him from the cabinet,” he tweeted.

As the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday that he will address the nation at 10 am. As soon as the prime minister’s office made the announcement about the address that is expected to spell out the future course of action, people on Twitter came out with jokes and memes.

Jalandhar police helped rescue 250 truck drivers from Punjab who were stranded in the Kutch region of Gujarat after taking up the matter with their counterparts in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said it was through a viral video that Punjab Police came to know about these truck drivers being stranded in the Sabarkantha district. He said a team was formed to verify the video and contact them. Bhullar added that after the intervention of local authorities, the truckers have been allowed to proceed towards Punjab.

OVER A week after he tested positive for coronavirus, Faridkot’s first patient seems to be on the road to recovery. He has tested negative in his first round of re-tests, while one more needs to be done to confirm that he has recovered. But that’s not the only thing good news he got in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, his 32-year-old wife gave birth to a baby boy.

The patient, a Forex agent and resident of Harindra Nagar, had first tested positive on April 3. Seventy-one of his contacts were tested, and while his wife, his 7-year-old daughter and parents tested negative, a 45-year-old friend of his tested positive. During contact tracing of the 45-year-old man, a 33-year-old man tested positive too. All three have no travel history.

Elderly Tamil Nadu man takes cancer-stricken wife 130 kms on bicycle for treatment

To ensure his cancer-stricken wife does not miss her chemotherapy session during the COVID-19 lockdown, a 65-year-old daily wage earner undertook a gruelling 130-km journey with her on his rickety bicycle to reach JIPMER, a premier hospital, in time for the crucial procedure.

With inter-state buses off the roads due to the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, Arivazhagan, hailing from Kumbakonam town in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, covered the journey in about 12 hours with a few halts on the way for snacks and tea for him and his 60-year-old wife, hospital sources said.

He was short of money to engage a cab, but yet his determination to ensure his wife got the treatment saw him cycling down early this month, they said. The man tied himself to his wife with a towel to ensure that she did not accidentally fall off while he rode the bicycle.

