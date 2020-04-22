Covid-19: Violence against healthcare workers now punishable by up to 7 years in prison

Nurses from Mumbai’s KEM hospital on their way to work. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) Nurses from Mumbai’s KEM hospital on their way to work. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

Coronavirus (Covid-19): Stating that attacks on healthcare workers “will not be tolerated”, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Wednesday announced that the central government has brought in an ordinance wherein guilty will be handed up to seven years of imprisonment.

“Health workers who are trying to save the country from this epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks. No incident of violence or harassment against them will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in, it will be implemented after the President’s sanction,” Javadekar said while addressing a media briefing.

The Cabinet approved promulgation of an Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, making such acts of violence as cognizable and non-bailable offences and to provide compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to the property.

The Cabinet decision comes hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan interacted with doctors and senior representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), through a video conference, in New Delhi.

Safety and dignity of our doctors at their work place is non-negotiable. It is our collective responsibility to ensure conducive atmosphere for them at all times. I have assured doctors that Modi govt is committed to their cause and appealed to reconsider their proposed protest. pic.twitter.com/AJcxghGRkx — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 22, 2020

Allaying all concerns of the medical fraternity regarding their security in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the Home Minister has assured them that the government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring their wellbeing and security. Following the meeting with Shah, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) decided to withdraw their symbolic protest.

