Covid 19: In letter to PM Modi, Chhattisgarh CM expresses concern over interstate travel post lockdown

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Chhattisgahrh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the possible arrival of Covid-19 patients in the state if interstate travel is allowed after the end of the lockdown. In the letter, Baghel requested Modi to take a “comprehensive decision” before allowing interstate travel post-April 14.

Informing the PM about the number of tests conducted in the state, the CM said that while no mortality was recorded, eight out of the ten positive patients have been discharged after showing a full recovery. “With the implementation of strict measures by the government and the help and support of disciplined people of the state, so far the situation is under control,” the letter stated.

Expressing his concern over the growing number of infected patients across the country, Baghel wrote, “If after April 14th, trains, air traffic and inter-state road transport gets started in the country, then there are full possibilities that COVID-19 infected people can arrive from other states in the state of Chhattisgarh. The state may face new difficulties.”

He further requested the PM to “take such a comprehensive decision to initiate interstate traffic, after extensive deliberation, so that the whole COVID-19 proliferation conditions in the nation can be kept under control,” in his letter.

In Chhattisgarh, the state government had ordered for a lockdown on March 21 which was then compounded with the national lockdown till April 14.

