COVID-19: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani under scanner, no visitors allowed inside his official residence for one week

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The Gujarat government Wednesday informed that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was examined by two leading doctors who found him “completely healthy” with all his parameters normal. The state government, however, said that no visitor will be allowed to enter the CM’s official residence here for the next one week.

CM Rupani’s health has come under scanner after he met three Congress MLAs at his official residence in person Tuesday and one of the MLAs – Imran Khedawala – tested positive later in the evening.

CM Rupani had called the three MLAs to discuss various issues related to COVID-19 prevalence in the walled city of Ahmedabad before imposing the curfew there until April 21. The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) was issued Wednesday while quoting Secretary to the CM Ashwani Kumar. It said that two leading doctors – R K Patel and Atul Patel – examined the CM Wednesday morning and found him completely healthy.

“At present, the CM is controlling and guiding the administration with the help of technology like video conference, video calling and telephonic conversations. For the next one week, no visitor will be allowed to enter the CM’s residence,” said the statement.

It added that the CM will continue to control and guide the state administration through technology from his residence as per routine.

