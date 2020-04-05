Coronavirus Latest Global Update, 05 April: Trump says next two weeks will be tough; China sees 30 fresh cases

A pedestrian in the Dumbo section of Brooklyn on March 28, 2020. Fears are growing that the worldwide economic downturn delivered by the coronavirus pandemic could be especially deep and lengthy, with recovery limited by continued anxiety. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times) A pedestrian in the Dumbo section of Brooklyn on March 28, 2020. Fears are growing that the worldwide economic downturn delivered by the coronavirus pandemic could be especially deep and lengthy, with recovery limited by continued anxiety. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times)

Coronavirus Latest Updates: The United States has reported at least 300,915 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 8,162 deaths so far, according to the data compiled by John Hopkins University. The country’s epicentre, New York, has over 113,704 confirmed cases as of Sunday morning. More than 3,500 people statewide have died, and about 15,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalised.

The UK’s death toll also jumped to 4,313. The toll went up by 708 in 24 hours, the highest daily rise so far in Britain. A 5-year-old child with an underlying health problem was among the dead. Meanwhile, mainland China saw a rise in 30 new coronavirus cases, up from 19 a day earlier. Out of these 25 came in from abroad, are five have been recorded as local transmission.

Globally, the COVID-19 virus has infected over 1.2 million people and has left nearly 65,000 dead.

Trump requests Modi to release Hydroxychloroquine ordered by US

Since the virus first appeared in the United States in late January, Trump has vacillated between playing down the risks of infection and urging Americans to take steps to slow its spread.(The New York Times/File) Since the virus first appeared in the United States in late January, Trump has vacillated between playing down the risks of infection and urging Americans to take steps to slow its spread.(The New York Times/File)

US president Donald Trump said he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Hydroxychloroquine required by the United States to fight the coronavirus pandemic. This comes after India last month banned the export of drugs.

“I called Prime Minister Modi of India this morning. They make large amounts of Hydroxychloroquine. India is giving it a serious consideration,” Trump said while addressing the media at the White House Saturday.

Follow coronavirus LIVE UPDATES here

Trump warns that the country could see a lot more deaths

President Trump warned people that the country that the “next two weeks are going to be very, very deadly” and there could be a significant spike in the death toll.

“Next two weeks are going to be very, very deadly. Unfortunately, but we are going to make it so that we lose as few lives as possible and I think we are going to be successful. We are really coming up into a time that’s going to be very horrendous. Probably a time like we haven’t seen in this country,” Trump said while addressing a press conference in White house.

Members of the White House task force on coronavirus have projected deaths between 100,000 to 200,000 people in the US in the next two months. According to the Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 300,915 confirmed virus cases in the US and there have been 8,162 deaths so far.

China sends 1000 ventilators to New York

NY Gov. Cuomo thanked the donators and said “This is a big deal, and it’s going to make a significant difference for us.” (File) NY Gov. Cuomo thanked the donators and said “This is a big deal, and it’s going to make a significant difference for us.” (File)

China is facilitating a donation of 1,100 ventilators to New York, the pandemic’s epicentre in the US. “The state got 1,000 ventilators after the Chinese government facilitated a donation from billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai, the co-founders of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. He added that the state of Oregon had volunteered to send 140 additional breathing machines.

Cuomo thanked the donators and said, “This is a big deal, and it’s going to make a significant difference for us.” As the death toll in New York cross 3,500, the governor warned of a possible surge and the city reaching its peak in the next few days.

Coronavirus death toll to increase in the UK

A woman helps her young daughter put on a face mask as they arrive at London’s Heathrow Airport, for their flight on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times) A woman helps her young daughter put on a face mask as they arrive at London’s Heathrow Airport, for their flight on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times)

The coronavirus death toll in the UK, already at more than 4,300, is likely to continue to rise for at least another two weeks even if people comply with the safety measures related to the virus, health authorities said on Saturday. The country witnessed 708 deaths,the highest daily rise in death toll so far in the last 24 hours. A 5-year-old child with an underlying health problem was confirmed dead along with at least 40 who had no previous known conditions.

30 fresh coronavirus cases reported in mainland China

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected to have died from the coronavirus outbreak from a residential building in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province. (Chinatopix via AP, File) FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected to have died from the coronavirus outbreak from a residential building in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

Mainland China sees rise in 30 new coronavirus cases — up from 19 a day earlier.The National Commission of the country said that 25 of these new cases came from abroad compared to 18 such cases a day earlier. At least five new cases of local transmission have also been reported from the Southern province of Guangdong.

New York continues to record highest number of daily deaths

The daily death toll of New York city continues to grow as 630 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to an “all time increase” at 3,565 up from 2935 on Friday morning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. Coronavirus cases in New York now stand at 113,704. The total cases in the United States have risen to 312,146. New Jersey is the second most impacted state with approximately 30,000 cases. Governor Cuomo said the state of New York is still days away from reaching its peak.

Nearly 3,000 released from Sri lanka’s prison in an effort to contain the coronavirus

Sri Lanka is stepping up its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by releasing nearly 2,900 prisoners from its over crowded prisons. The island nation has been under a countrywide curfew since March 20 where at least 25 people have succumbed to the virus and the total number of infections have risen to 166.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.