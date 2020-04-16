Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: 170 hotspots in India as COVID-19 cases near 12,000; migrants long to reach home amid lockdown
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India Live News Updates: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced lockdown relaxation from April 20 as cases in the country near 12,000. Globally, over 131,000 people have died of COVID-19 so far, with most fatalities from the United States.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: States are yet to successfully mitigate problems faced by migrant labourers stranded at locked-down cities with no jobs. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Over 20 days into a nationwide lockdown, the government Wednesday listed 170 districts across the country as COVID-19 ‘hotspots’, and another 207 districts as ‘potential hotspots’, as total number of cases reached 11,933, including 392 deaths, and 1,343 recoveries. Maharashtra continued to be the worst affected state with over 2,800 cases.
With the lockdown extended till May 3 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced lockdown relaxation from April 20 on a range of activities in the rural and agriculture sector, manufacturing in SEZs and industrial zones, and in e-commerce. Strict restrictions will, however, continue in COVID-19 containment zones notified by the respective states.
Globally, the total number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 2 million, including 131,319 fatalities, with Europe accounting for more than two-thirds of the deaths, according to an AFP tally. Europe has reported 88,716 deaths, while the United States has the single highest toll at 26,950, followed by Italy (21,645), Spain (18,579) and France (17,167). (Click here to follow our coverage of Covid-19)
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India Live News Updates: India has identified 170 districts as coronavirus hotspots, a month after the country hit 100 cases. India still has significantly slower case growth compared to the United States. Follow LIVE updates
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: India has identified 170 districts as hotspots, and another 207 as potential hotspots as cases near 12,000 mark. The hotspots with large outbreaks include Kurnool and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam in Kerala, Jammu (J&K), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Jalandhar (Punjab), Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), and nine of Delhi’s 11 administrative districts.
These, according to a letter from Health Secretary Preeti Sudan to the states, are the highest case load districts, accounting for 80 per cent of the cases in the state, and districts with doubling rate or less than four days.
Besides Delhi, the other cities where hotspots have been listed include Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
The districts with no new cases in the last 28 days are being classified as ‘green zone’. With 1,118 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases detected so far has gone up to 11,933 (1,344 recovered). The death toll is now 392, with 39 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Till the first week of April, the daily increase in cases was around 400-500. But the second week saw a daily spike of about 800. The highest single-day spike so far was on Tuesday, when 1,463 new cases were reported.
In less than a week, between April 8 and April 14, the total number of cases doubled from 5,114 to 10,815. Since April 3, roughly two in every 50 tests have been confirmed positive.
A comparison with South Korea shows that in the first 40 days of COVID-19 cases in India, the spread was slower than in South Korea. However, since April 12 (42nd day), the spread in India has been faster than in South Korea. In South Korea, by the 40th day, the curve had begun to flatten.
It has been exactly a month since India hit 100 cases. India still has significantly slower case growth compared to the United States.
Meanwhile, over 17,000 people have now died in France from COVID-19, but the the total number currently hospitalised has fallen for the first time since the epidemic began.
The US, on the other hand, faced criticism for halting funding to the World Health Organisation, alleging alleging that it sided with China on coronavirus issue and mislead the world. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to a senior Chinese diplomat to underscore the Trump administration's demand for full transparency and information sharing from China about the origins and spread of the new coronavirus.
Pakistan's coronavirus cases rose to more than 6,300 Wednesday, as a top minister said it is a "difficult situation" for the government which is fighting war at different fronts including COVID-19, poverty, hunger and weak economy, news agency PTI reported. "It is important to find a balance between slowing the spread of the virus and ensuring lower-income people don't have to go hungry," he said, adding that the country was "passing through a difficult situation."
The head of the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday that the lending agency is facing huge demand for support from its members during the global pandemic.
An unprecedented 102 of the IMF's 189 member countries are seeking assistance from the organization, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. The agency is prepared to commit its full $1 trillion in lending capacity to meet the demand, she said.
“It is a crisis like no other,” Georgieva told reporters, reiterating her agency's assessment that the global economy is in its worst downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
