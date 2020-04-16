Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: 170 hotspots in India as COVID-19 cases near 12,000; migrants long to reach home amid lockdown

People stand in queue outside a grocery store amidst a nationwide lockdown restricting most human activity

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: India has identified 170 districts as hotspots, and another 207 as potential hotspots as cases near 12,000 mark. The hotspots with large outbreaks include Kurnool and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam in Kerala, Jammu (J&K), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Jalandhar (Punjab), Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), and nine of Delhi’s 11 administrative districts.

These, according to a letter from Health Secretary Preeti Sudan to the states, are the highest case load districts, accounting for 80 per cent of the cases in the state, and districts with doubling rate or less than four days. Besides Delhi, the other cities where hotspots have been listed include Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

At the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Express photo)

The districts with no new cases in the last 28 days are being classified as ‘green zone’. With 1,118 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases detected so far has gone up to 11,933 (1,344 recovered). The death toll is now 392, with 39 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Till the first week of April, the daily increase in cases was around 400-500. But the second week saw a daily spike of about 800. The highest single-day spike so far was on Tuesday, when 1,463 new cases were reported. In less than a week, between April 8 and April 14, the total number of cases doubled from 5,114 to 10,815. Since April 3, roughly two in every 50 tests have been confirmed positive.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India have neared 12,000

A comparison with South Korea shows that in the first 40 days of COVID-19 cases in India, the spread was slower than in South Korea. However, since April 12 (42nd day), the spread in India has been faster than in South Korea. In South Korea, by the 40th day, the curve had begun to flatten.

It has been exactly a month since India hit 100 cases. India still has significantly slower case growth compared to the United States.

Meanwhile, over 17,000 people have now died in France from COVID-19, but the the total number currently hospitalised has fallen for the first time since the epidemic began.

The US, on the other hand, faced criticism for halting funding to the World Health Organisation, alleging alleging that it sided with China on coronavirus issue and mislead the world. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to a senior Chinese diplomat to underscore the Trump administration's demand for full transparency and information sharing from China about the origins and spread of the new coronavirus.

Read more news on coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, the world:

Explained: Guidelines for non-immigrant visa holders in the US amid COVID-19

Government offices to reopen with senior staff from April 20

In Mumbai, migrants lose hope, money: For how long, they ask

Govt wants to use PMJAY for free coronavirus testing in private labs, but 2 cr families missing from database

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

-How coronavirus attacks, step by step

-Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

-Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

-How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

-Can coronavirus damage your brain?