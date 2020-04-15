Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: Lockdown extended till May 3; stranded migrants come out on roads
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India Live News Updates: India on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases so far — 1,463 cases and 28 deaths. Globally, the total number of novel coronavirus cases has neared 2 million
A policeman wearing a mask and face shield at an empty street in Kolkata. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 to stem the transmission of the novel coronavirus (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing an extension of the nationwide lockdown for 19 more days till May 3, migrant labourers, rendered homeless and without jobs, came out on roads, asking to be sent back home.
On Tuesday, a large number of migrants came out on the road in Mumbai’s Bandra demanding transport arrangement. State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son blamed the Centre for the protest by the migrants and sought a road map to facilitate their journey back to their native places. In Surat, hundreds of textile labourers came out on the streets demanding to go back to their home states because they were not getting enough food. (Click here to follow our coverage of Covid-19)
Fearing similar sentiments in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to not fall for rumours on availability of buses at the city’s exit points, and requested them to stay back at least till May 3. He assured them the Delhi government will make all arrangements for them in terms of food and medicines.
India on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases so far — 1,463 cases and 28 deaths. With this, the total number of cases detected so far has touched 10,815, of which 353 have died while 1,190 recovered.
Globally, the total number of novel coronavirus cases has neared 2 million, including 1,24,544 deaths, with most fatalities (24,737) from the United States, followed by Spain (18.056), and Italy (21,067).
Live Blog
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India Live News Updates: With over 1,400 new cases in the last 24 hours, total count in India has crossed the 10,000-mark. This, on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 19-day extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Follow LIVE updates
The iconic India Gate unusually quiet and barricaded amid the lockdown (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Underscoring that there was no alternative to saving human lives even though India might have paid a big economic price, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country would be extended till May 3 to ensure that the coronavirus pandemic does not spread to non-affected areas.
With no job or money, migrant labourers long to reach home amid the nationwide lockdown
As India reels under the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Tuesday projected a GDP growth rate of 1.9 per cent for the country in 2020. But the IMF, in its latest edition of the World Economy report, has named India as the fastest-growing emerging economies of the world.
The IMF’s projection for the country’s GDP growth came as countries around the globe are witnessing the worst recession since the Great Depression of 1929, owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the industries to a grinding halt.
In this file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, file)
Meanwhile, the United States, which has seen the most number of cases and fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, is seeking to "fundamentally change" the World Health Organization amid threats to withhold contributions in the midst of the pandemic, news agency AFP quoted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as saying.
"The World Health Organization in its history has done some good work. Unfortunately here, it didn't hit the top of its game," Pompeo told Florida radio program "Good Morning Orlando." "We need to make sure that we push through efforts to fundamentally change that or make a different decision that says we're going to do our part to make sure that these important world health obligations -- things that frankly keep Americans safe, too -- actually function," he said.
Read more news on coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, the world:
France on Tuesday reported 762 more COVID-19 deaths in hospitals and nursing homes, bringing its total toll from the epidemic to 15,729, news agency AFP reported.
US deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,400 on Tuesday, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak. The United States, with the world's third-largest population, passed a second milestone on Tuesday with over 600,000 reported cases, three times more than any other country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday announced 19 additional days of lockdown while lauding efforts taken to restrict the spread of the coronavirus. He said there would be strict enforcement of the lockdown until April 20, after which there could be relaxation in specific areas after an assessment of the situation.