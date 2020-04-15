Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: Lockdown extended till May 3; stranded migrants come out on roads

A policeman wearing a mask and face shield at an empty street in Kolkata. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 to stem the transmission of the novel coronavirus (Express Photo by Partha Paul) A policeman wearing a mask and face shield at an empty street in Kolkata. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 to stem the transmission of the novel coronavirus (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing an extension of the nationwide lockdown for 19 more days till May 3, migrant labourers, rendered homeless and without jobs, came out on roads, asking to be sent back home.

On Tuesday, a large number of migrants came out on the road in Mumbai’s Bandra demanding transport arrangement. State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son blamed the Centre for the protest by the migrants and sought a road map to facilitate their journey back to their native places. In Surat, hundreds of textile labourers came out on the streets demanding to go back to their home states because they were not getting enough food. (Click here to follow our coverage of Covid-19)

Fearing similar sentiments in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to not fall for rumours on availability of buses at the city’s exit points, and requested them to stay back at least till May 3. He assured them the Delhi government will make all arrangements for them in terms of food and medicines.

India on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases so far — 1,463 cases and 28 deaths. With this, the total number of cases detected so far has touched 10,815, of which 353 have died while 1,190 recovered.

Globally, the total number of novel coronavirus cases has neared 2 million, including 1,24,544 deaths, with most fatalities (24,737) from the United States, followed by Spain (18.056), and Italy (21,067).