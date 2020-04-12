Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: US death toll highest in the world; India gears up for two more weeks of lockdown
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India Live News Updates: A total of 1035 positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 40 deaths have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the total number of overall cases in India to 7,529, including 652 recoveries and 242 deaths
Doctors and officials help an elderly lady who was found near a pavement near Sassoon Hospital in Pune. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: India is gearing up for two more weeks of lockdown, with at least six states–Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana– already announcing the extension till April 30 in a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A broad consensus that the national lockdown should be extended by at least two weeks till April-end emerged Saturday after an almost four-hour meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Ministers. But with several states pushing for resumption of some economic activities in regions with no COVID-19 cases, Modi said a final strategy would be announced at the earliest after studying their suggestions.
A total of 1035 positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 40 deaths have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the total number of overall cases to 7,529 in India. The highest number of infections have been reported from Maharashtra (1,666), followed by Tamil Nadu (911), and New Delhi (903). (Click here to read state-wise coronavirus data)
Meanwhile, the United States overtook Italy to become the country with the largest death toll in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide number of fatalities from the COVID-19 rose to 103,141, according to a tally compiled by AFP.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India Live News Updates: The lockdown effective March 25 was to end April 14. It is learnt that the ongoing lockdown is now set to continue for at least two more weeks and is unlikely to be entirely lifted after that. Follow LIVE updates here
Maharashtra is among the six states that has decided to extend the lockdown beyond April 14. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with all the chief minsters to discuss exit strategies post the 21-day nation-wide coronavirus lockdown, there are indications that the lockdown might be extended beyond April 14. In a video conference with all the CMs, Modi said the coming 3-4 weeks are critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the coronavirus spread and urged state governments to ensure strict adherence to the lockdown.
Moments after the meeting concluded, few state leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said they were in favour of extending the lockdown by another two weeks and had suggested the same to the Prime Minister.
Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, and Karnataka have announced the extension.
Express Interview | Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot says India has to look at multiple options and it can't be one size fits all.
A senior police officer makes an announcement urging people to come for screening and sample collection in Ramganj locality of Jaipur (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)
"We have to look at multiple options and I think it can’t be one size fits all. It’s not possible. What’s happening in Meghalaya and Manipur requires one model….on the other hand Puducherry and Kerala have a different set up…So depending on the geography, depending on the state, depending on the spread of infection and the propensity for further spread, that has to be taken into account."
Alleging that China had taken advantage of the US through the World Trade Organisation (WTO), President Donald Trump Friday said that if Beijing was considered a developing country, the US should be called one too. He reiterated that the rules of the organisation were unfair to the US.
President Donald Trump speaks at a coronavirus press briefing in the White House (Photo: AP)
How does WTO classify developed and developing countries?
The WTO doesn’t define countries as ‘developing’ or ‘developed’. Member nations themselves are required to declare which category they fall under. However, these declarations can be challenged by other member nations.
Tamil Nadu’s plan to increase the number of sample tests with rapid antibody test kits has hit a roadblock, with consignments from China getting delayed. State Chief Secretary K Shanmugam confirmed reports that the kits from China were delayed because a consignment for India was sent to the US. It will take 24 hours to get the consignment after China allows the shipment, but there was no indication of a decision until Saturday evening, said a senior official of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.
While rapid antibody tests to check for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were set to begin this past week in high density clusters (containment zones) and large migration gatherings/ evacuee centres, the plan has hit a roadblock as the testing kits are yet to arrive.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had ordered 5 lakh kits, of which 2.5 lakh were to be delivered this past week. “The supplier said he will deliver (the rapid testing kits) but it has not come so far. He says he will deliver in the next two-three days… kits will come,” Dr R R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and infectious diseases at ICMR, said on Saturday.
A positive report at 2 am, 1,248 teams swing into action and intensive contact tracing in pre-lockdown era covering over 1,65,000 households in Lohamandi area of Agra. As Bhilwara model gains currency as a viable model for cluster containment of coronavirus, the Agra model has emerged as an alternative way of achieving the same results.
The Centre showcased the Agra model on Saturday at the daily COVID-19 briefing, and it is also being shared with other states as best practice.