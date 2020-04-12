Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: US death toll highest in the world; India gears up for two more weeks of lockdown

Doctors and officials help an elderly lady who was found near a pavement near Sassoon Hospital in Pune. (Express photo/Arul Horizon) Doctors and officials help an elderly lady who was found near a pavement near Sassoon Hospital in Pune. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: India is gearing up for two more weeks of lockdown, with at least six states–Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana– already announcing the extension till April 30 in a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A broad consensus that the national lockdown should be extended by at least two weeks till April-end emerged Saturday after an almost four-hour meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Ministers. But with several states pushing for resumption of some economic activities in regions with no COVID-19 cases, Modi said a final strategy would be announced at the earliest after studying their suggestions.

A total of 1035 positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 40 deaths have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the total number of overall cases to 7,529 in India. The highest number of infections have been reported from Maharashtra (1,666), followed by Tamil Nadu (911), and New Delhi (903). (Click here to read state-wise coronavirus data)

Meanwhile, the United States overtook Italy to become the country with the largest death toll in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide number of fatalities from the COVID-19 rose to 103,141, according to a tally compiled by AFP.